Amy Adams’ Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Adams has been nominated twice for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. She is nominated both for her supporting actress performance in Vice, and for her leading role as Camille in HBO’s limited series Sharp Objects. As she walked the red carpet with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, the two turned to the cameras to wave and give a shout out to their daughter, Aviana, who was born in 2010.

Here’s what you need to know about Amy Adams’ husband and daughter:

1. Le Gallo & Adams Met in Acting Class

According to Elite Daily, Amy met Darren in an acting class in 2001, but they were just friends at the time. Adams told Vanity Fair “I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl I did scenes with him, and I liked him and thought he was really sweet.”

When they worked together on the short film Pennies a year later, Adams says he asked her out. “I got to know him outside of class. I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person. And assertive! He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, ‘I know you’re getting over this [other] guy, but I’m taking you out on Wednesday.’ And I was like, ‘And so you are!'”

2. They Were Together for 14 Years Before Marrying

Adams and Le Gallo had a long relationship, and a child, before deciding to tie the knot in 2015. She told The Times Magazine “We always had the commitment but now he’s stuck with me and I can really act out. I’m kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”

According to People, she and Le Gallo were engaged back in 2009, but she wasn’t in any kind of rush to get married. At that point, she had not even set a wedding date, saying “He wants to be married. I think he was patient for the first nine months, but that we have been engaged for a year, he’s sort of, you know, ‘This is going to happen, right?’ He understands I’m busy but he’s ready. He’s much more ready for kids and stuff than I am.” They had Aviana in 2010, but weren’t married for another 6 years after that report from People.

3. Adams’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was a Rare Public Event for Aviana

When Adams received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her daughter Aviana was right in the middle of the action, posing for photos with her famous mother and even bending down to kiss the newly-minted star. This was a noteworthy appearance by Aviana, who is usually kept out of the public eye. Of her daughter’s participation in the ceremony, Adams told E! News “I try to keep her really private, so it was a conversation my husband and I had, but we thought it was an important moment to share with her.”

4. Adams Doesn’t Let Aviana Watch Her Roles With ‘Mature Themes’

For Variety’s Actors on Actors, Adams and Kidman interviewed one another and talked about parenthood and what they will and won’t expose their children to with their projects. Adams revealed that Aviana asked, “Can you please do a movie that I can see?” She especially wanted to watch Sharp Objects, to which, understandably, Adams said: “Oh god, no, never.” She did acknowledge, however, that Aviana will eventually watch the projects she is shielding from her, saying “They’re going to [watch] though, and then it’ll be wonderful conversations, I think.”

5. Le Gallo Is a Multi-Talented Artist

In addition to being an actor, Le Gallo’s Instagram reveals that he is also a talented visual artist. He regularly posts videos of his “digital sketches,” which are moving pieces of social media artwork accompanied by music, which he creates using an iPad pro.