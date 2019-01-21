Angel Shave Club on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Subscription Shave Club

Tonight, Angel Shave Club will appear on Shark Tank.

The company is a boutique shave club for women designed by a woman and will appear on tonight’s episode at 9pm ET/PT.

What do you need to know about Angel Shave Club? According to Iskra Tsenkova, the CEO and founder of the company, the company was created after she was showering and comparing her razor to her husband’s. “After she saw there was no difference between the two blades, aside from a higher price tag, the Bulgarian-born entrepreneur felt a calling to provide women with an affordable, convenient solution to their shaving needs. In the quintessential spirit of pursuing the American Dream, Angel Shave Club was born,” writes Times of San Diego.

How does Angel Shave Club work? The company lets you choose your blades, select shipment, and then the razors are delivered to your home with free shipping anywhere in the US. So, in simpler terms, choose the number of blades you need, how often you need them, and the color of the razor as well.

And what’s even better is that a portion of all sales from the Angel Shave Club are donated to “help the fight for gender equality and provide products, education, and jobs to girls and women in need across the globe.”

Now, Angel Shave Club is offering a free trial, which lasts two weeks before payment kicks in. A starter set is going for just $9, and includes 1 angel shave club handle with two five-blade razors. The colors available are La La Love Pink, California Kiss Blue, and Rose Bud.

In her interview with the Times of San Diego, Tsenkova said, “Being on Shark Tank has been a dream of mine ever since the inception of Angel Shave Club in 2016… We have auditioned for the show three times and I am so excited for the world to finally learn more about our brand and to see what the future holds for us after the show airs.”

The company’s, “The founder of Angel Shave Club, Iskra Tsenkova, is all about GIRL POWER! As both a female entrepreneur and an immigrant from Bulgaria, education has been the foundation of her success. She’s using her business to help fulfill her personal passion for empowering women all around the world one subscription at a time!”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Shark Tank tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.