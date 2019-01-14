Michael Barrett, Anna Faris’ Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Barrett is Anna Faris’ boyfriend. The couple has been together since November 2017 following her divorce from Chris Pratt. On January 14, Faris joined in with the nearly 50,000 other people who congratulated her ex-husband Chris Pratt on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold. Faris wrote in the comments, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Faris and Pratt had been together since 2007, having married in 2008, and announced their split in August 2017. Their divorce was finalized in December of that year. The couple has one son, Jack, together. He was born in August 2012. In November 2017, Faris was first pictured out with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48. Barrett worked with Faris in the 2018 remake of “Overboard.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Barrett’s Big Break Came in 2001 When He Was Hired to Work on “CSI”

Barrett, a native of Riverside, California, began his journey into cinematography in 1992 when he was studying art history at the University of California in Los Angeles, according to an online profile. Barrett said that it was a meeting with cinematographer Gabriel Figueroa who inspired him. Barrett then transferred from UCLA in 1992 following his graduation to Columbia University in New York City. Barrett says, “They didn’t have a cinematography program, which I suspected might be a good thing. There were three or four of us who would shoot everything. I shot more than 40 short films for other students and a number of music videos for local bands.”

After school, Barrett graduated from Columbia in 1996, Barrett said that he began shooting movies that usually had budgets between $50,000 and $100,000. He also said that when he was sent to interviews, his agent would say he was older. Barrett says, “I was wrapping up a movie in Texas when I got a call asking if I was interested in shooting an episode of ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’. It was my first time on a television series. We had three or four regular directors and the occasional guest director. I rotated episodes with another director of photography. I liked this system because it afforded me eight days of preparation before each episode.”

2. Barrett Has Worked on Movies Such as ‘Ted’ & ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’

On his IMDb page, Barrett’s credits include Seth McFarlane’s “Ted” and “Ted 2.” Other major credits include, “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “Don’t Mess With the Zohan.” Barrett is listed as the Director of Photography on the majority of his credits. That page says that Barrett has been a member of the American Society of Cinematographers since 2015 and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2016.

3. Alison Janney Approves of the Relationship

Faris’ “Mom” co-star, Alison Janney, is a fan of Barrett. Janney told E! in December 2017 that Faris has “got her new man who seems… She just seems great. She’s doing really well and I’m so happy for her. I met [Michael] once, he seems really lovely. I don’t know him, but I’m happy for her. If she’s happy. I’m happy.”

In March 2018, US Weekly reported that Anna Faris’ friends “approved” of her and Barrett’s relationship. A source told the magazine, “They are a great match. All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.” When speaking about Faris’ son, the friend said, “Michael is great with him and that’s all Anna cares about. They are doing so well.”

4. Chris Pratt Was Initially Not Thrilled About Barrett & Faris’ Relationship

When news of Barrett and Faris’ relationship was first made public, a friend of Pratt’s allegedly told Hollywood Life, “Chris is having a difficult time trying to figure out the timing of Anna’s new relationship with Mike. Chris know Anna met him a while ago, but when they may have started hooking up, Chris doesn’t really want to think about it. It is too painful.”

5. Prior to Her Marriage to Pratt, Anna Faris Was Married to Actor Ben Indra

Between June 2004 and February 2008, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. In her memoir, “Unqualified,” via the Daily Mail, Faris said that when she met Chris Pratt in 2008, she already knew that her marriage to Indra wasn’t working out. Faris and Pratt played opposite each other in the 2008 comedy, “Take Me Home Tonight.” Faris said in her book that she was “jealous” of the women that Pratt was hooking up with at the time.

Faris said that she had sex with Pratt very shortly after she broke up with Indra. Faris said the sex was “hot and heavy in a way that [she’d] never experienced before.” Faris added, “Sure, I get to proclaim that I didn’t f*** Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that? It didn’t make me a hero. After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him, obviously, even if I wasn’t honest with myself about what those were.”

