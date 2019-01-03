Is Anne Fulenwider Married? Does She Have a Husband?

Anne Fulenwider is a well-known name in the world of media, journalism, and communications. She has served as the editor in chief of Marie Claire magazine since 2012, and tonight, she will appear on Project Runway All Stars, where she will serve as a judge.

Fulenwider has done extremely well for herself, and with all that time in the spotlight, people have grown curious about her personal life. What do we know about her husband?

Read on.

Fulenwider lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Bryan Blatstein, and their two children, Evie and Sammy Blatstein. Her husband works as a branding/media strategist.

Fulenwider relies on her family when things get hectic at work. During fashion week, for example, she says she has their nanny, her husband, and her parents on call. She tells The Cut, “My husband, nanny, and parents are sort of on notice. September Fashion Week is almost always the first week of New York City public school and February Fashion Week is almost always that one week schools have off. That just means we always have a really fun big family vacation planned for April and for the Christmas holiday.”

The two do their best to relax on the weekends. Fulenwider shares with the outlet, “On the weekends, I love nothing more than a glass of wine or a cocktail with my husband.”

Blatstein hails from Philadelphia. According to his LinkedIn, he has worked with a number of large companies, like Philips Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Nestlé, Gerber, Allergan, and more. He graduated from New York University in 1996, where he studied drama at Tisch School of the Arts. Blatstein went on to spend seven years as a media specialist group at Chandler Chicco Companies, followed by three years as senior vice president of TogoRun. Today, he works at inVentiv Health Communications.

Fulenwider, meanwhile, worked as the editor-in-chief of Brides before taking her post at Marie Claire. Prior to those gigs, Fulenwider served as senior articles editor at Vanity Fair. She has also worked as a senior editor at The Paris Review and served as George Plimpton’s research assistant on his book “Truman Capote”.

Fulenwider graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in English and American literature from Harvard in 1995. Asked by the Huffington Post how her life experience has made her the leader she is today, she says, “Well I am an older sister so I have always been a bit bossy. And I discovered when I edited my high school newspaper that I really liked to lead a team— not just the bossing people around part but also collaborating with smart people. As I came up in the industry I worked for great bosses, all of who had their unique leadership style, and I cribbed a little from each. From George Plimpton I learned to champion good work; from Graydon Carter I learned to demand excellence, and put my foot down when I needed to, and from Joanna Coles I learned to give everyone a chance. And then there is nothing like just being thrown in to the frying pan as a first time editor in chief. A lot of what I learned about leadership I learned on the job. I am a much better leader now than I was when I started.”

Be sure to tune into this season of Project Runway– the final season begins tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.