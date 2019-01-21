Anthony Scaramucci Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director and political commentator, will be featured on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. Scaramucci, often known as “The Mooch,” is the second employee of President Donald Trump to reside in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, following Omarosa Manigault Newman, who starred in the first season.

Scaramucci hails from an Italian mining family and grew up on Long Island. He often credits his father for helping raise him to fight for the American dream. He was married to Deidre Ball since 2011. They share two children together, and Scaramucci has three older children from a previous marriage.

Here’s what we know about Scaramucci’s family, wife and children:

1. In The Same Week That Scaramucci Lost His Job at the White House, His Wife Filed For Divorce

Following an expletive-laced telephone call with New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza in July, 2017, his wife reportedly filed for divorce.

During the infamous interview, Scaramucci railed against Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon, the president’s [then] chief strategist, both of whom opposed his hiring earlier that week. He also vowed to get the chief of staff fired. “Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly,” Mr. Scaramucci said, according to the New York Times.

He made it very clear to Lizza that he was wanted Priebus gone, saying “Reince is a f–king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” he said. Scaramucci also claimed that Priebus had prevented him from getting a job in the White House, saying he “blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

In the same phone call, he also directed profanity-laced insults at Bannon, saying “I’m not Steve Bannon. I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand. I’m here to serve the country.”

2. Ball Reportedly Filed For Divorce Due to Scaramucci’s “Naked Political Ambition”

Back stage ⁦@billmaher⁩ ⁦@RealTimers⁩ with my honey ⁦@DeidreScaramuc2⁩ The hottest girl in LA aka therefore the Mundo 🌏! pic.twitter.com/5I6QoHNk6O — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 28, 2018

Page Six reported in July, 2017 that Ball had filed for divorce from Scaramucci. The tabloid claims Scaramucci’s “naked political ambition” was the cause for the divorce. A source told Page Six:

Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together.

He also missed the birth of his son shortly before, as he was travelling with the president aboard Air Force One, a trip that was well-documented on his Twitter feed. He posted five pictures, including one with the president himself, and talked about how “humbled and blessed” he felt while his wife was in labor.

Appearing on Dr. Phil in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail, Ball said that Scaramucci had never actually spoken to her about taking the job in Washington, which was another red flag.

“No, we actually never really talked about it. So, obviously, he was campaigning with him. And then one thing led to another, kind of like spiraled out of control and the next thing we knew, Donald Trump was the president. And, Anthony was, you know, signed up to be with him.”

3. Scaramucci & His Wife Have Since Reconciled; The Two Met at His Manhattan Hedge Fund, Where Ball Worked

Scaramucci met his wife while working at his Manhattan hedge fund Skybridge Capital. According to her LinkedIn page, Ball works in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital. She began working there as an assistant, in 2007, and was promoted to a vice president role in investor relations.

Her LinkedIn page also says that Ball graduated with an MA in Communications from the University of Buffalo in 2001. Her husband founded SkyBridge in 2005, according to his profile on the company’s website.

4. Scaramucci Has Five Children – Anthony Jr., Alexander, Amelia, Nicholas & James

Scaramucci has five children altogether, including sons Anthony Jr. and Alexander, a daughter, Amelia, and two young sons with Ball. Scaramucci’s first wife Lisa Miranda is the mother of his three oldest children.

According to UK Daily Mail, Scaramucci’s daughter Amelia Demilo “scored a role in Crazy for the Boys, in which Scaramucci disclosed an investment,” while Anthony Jr. played lacrosse at Manhasset High School. Scaramucci’s son AJ is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur in residence who once worked for Google.

Many thanks @booksngreetings for putting on such an awesome event. @DeidreScaramuc2 @moochandthemrs Your store is fabulous. We will definitely be back to do some Xmas shopping. 🇺🇸🎄🎅🏼🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/G8o5h2Gxx1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 3, 2018

As mentioned above, Scaramucci was not present for his youngest son James’ birth. According to Page Six, Scaramucci’s lawyers were trying to work it out for him to be in the delivery room, but the baby was born early and he was in West Virginia at a Boy Scout speech with Donald Trump instead. Scaramucci reportedly sent his wife a text that read, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

Scaramucci and Ball also share an older son named Nicholas.

5. Scaramucci is Proud of His Italian Heritage & Credits His Father For Raising Him to Fight For The American Dream

Scaramucci hails from an Italian mining family and grew up on Long Island. He often credits his father for helping raise him to fight for the American dream, saying: “My dad labored in the sand mines of Long Island for 42 years,” he wrote on Facebook. “He taught me what it meant to put in an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. Now he has trouble hearing due to the effects of heavy machinery, but he’d tell you it was worth it. My father’s sacrifices allowed his children to be upwardly mobile.”

He added that he was proud of his parents and told the news site in 2016, “They’re married 58 years and live in the same house I grew up in. They didn’t go to college. They’re pretty happy. They helped me get to where I am.”

He considers his family background a “classic immigration story,” telling Fonderia USA “In 1910 and 1920 groups of people from Volturara emigrated to the United States. They passed through Brooklyn, ended up in Port Washington and had such a good experience they called their town folks back in Italy to join them.”

