Ashley Graham Flaunts Dangerous Curves in Striped Bikini

Ashley Graham kicked off 2019 with a sexy video of herself in a black and white striped bikini. The plus-size model showed off her dangerous curves in a two-piece, announcing that she had some new swimwear coming soon.

“New Year, new [bikinis],” Graham captioned the video. She moved her phone around to get a good view of the swimsuit, making sure that she showed off her amazing figure. Graham, who will be hosting this season of American Beauty Star, hasn’t been shy when it comes to showing off her body — and this video was no exception!

Graham was carrying a beer while walking near a beach in a place that looks pretty close to paradise. The blue water and swaying palm trees provided a backdrop for the stunning model, who proudly showed off her look, giving social media users an up-close-and-personal view of her body.

You can check it out below.

This, of course, isn’t the first sexy bikini post that Graham has shared. She frequently uploads posts like this one making, a dual effort to promote her swimsuit line and flaunt her figure.

Graham has a line of swimwear called “Swimsuits For All.” It is presumed that her new bathing suits and bikinis will be released as part of this collection.

“In an effort to flatter curves—while sticking to fun and fresh designs—Swimsuits for All found a way to create trendy looks that women can feel excited about wearing. In keeping with Graham’s curve-loving confidence, each suit in the line reflects the season’s hottest swimwear trends. From a neoprene one-piece with zippers to mesh and studded maillots, and even a one-of-a-kind bikini with over 500 genuine Swarovski crystals, this collection is anything but boring and totally embraces fearless, flattering styles for curvy women everywhere,” InStyle Magazine previously reported.

READ NEXT: Meet Ashley Graham’s Husband Justin Ervin