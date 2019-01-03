‘American Beauty Star’ Host Ashley Graham’s Denies Weight Loss: See Before & After Pics

American Beauty Star‘s new host, Ashley Graham, is a model who has given meaning to the word “curvy.” In recent weeks, some fans have speculated that Graham has lost weight over the past few months. She will be showing off her figure on tonight’s premiere.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Has Denied Losing Weight

The plus-sized model is still rocking some curves, but fans have noticed that she has been looking leaner in recent weeks. Interestingly, Graham has denied rumors that she’s lost weight.

“It sucked that everybody had to go in on me like, ‘Oh, you lost so much weight.’ If these people actually knew me — which, you know, they don’t and maybe never will — they would know that my body just hasn’t changed. To be completely honest, I’ve gained weight in the last five years, not lost weight. If you actually look at my IMG Polaroids from when I first signed with them to now, you can tell I’m thicker. I mean, it’s just age. Geez. Whatever,” she told Glamour Magazine for her spread in the November issue.

Ashley Graham is known for her curves and has been a champion of body-positivity since she stepped onto the fashion scene. The photo below shows Graham in a striped one-piece bathing suit for her Essentials Collection which is set to drop later this month.

A couple of days before sharing the above photo, Graham shared another sexy shot of herself wearing red lingerie. The picture is from “Fashion Democracy,” Addition Elle, which specializes in lingerie for women who are sizes 12-26.

It May Have Been Graham’s Workout Videos That Had Some People Concerned

According to Today, Graham was also criticized after some workout posts that really had some people worried that she was going to lose weight and would no longer be considered a plus-sized model.

“After posting workout videos on her Instagram account, she received comments claiming that she exercises to lose weight so she will no longer be considered a plus-size model. Graham didn’t hesitate to set the record straight, saying she exercises to feel good and get energized,” the outlet reported.

You can see one of Graham’s workout videos below.

