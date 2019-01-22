Are Tyler Rowland & Rhylee Gerber Still Together on ‘Below Deck’?

On Below Deck, deckhands Rhylee Gerber and Tyler Rowland hooked up after a night out with the crew. Bravo’s descriptions for the coming episodes tease that they will continue to explore a potential romance on the show. Off-camera, however, the future of their relationship is less clear.

The description for tonight’s episode 15 says that “Tyler asks Rhylee out on a date,” so the hook-up on last week’s episode does not appear to be a one-time thing. For next week’s episode, however, the description says that “Rhylee feels awkward around Tyler,” teasing drama for the potential new couple. This season has shown that Rhylee has feelings for Tyler, and that there is an attraction between the two.

After episode 14 aired, Captain Lee addressed the romance between Tyle and Rhylee in his blog post. He first wrote to Rhylee, saying “Now, me thinks that you may be falling too hard and too fast for Tyler. Just a hunch, but I don’t feel that he and you are on the same page here. I hope not, but we will see.” He then addressed Tyler, saying “I get the feeling that you don’t share the same feelings for Rhylee that she seems to be developing for you. I didn’t think your statement was that you flirt all day, have great sex, you make out with someone else and Rhylee doesn’t get mad, was one that you thought out very well before you said it. But lets see how it plays out. But I think that there may be some dark clouds on the horizon for you and her.”

In a Bravo interview after the episode, Tyler was asked about the girl he made out with at the club following his night with Rhylee. Of Rhylee’s reaction to the dance floor make out, he said “I don’t think she was very excited about it. If I remember right she was f—ing pissed. But don’t harsh my vibe. I’m having fun at the club. She’s not my girlfriend.” He then commented on how Rhylee quickly took him back after it. They also interviewed Rhylee about the night, and about how they ended up together. She said that she was in the room first, but the fact that they had been drinking contributed to her forgiving him. In other interview clips, both Tyler and Rhylee talk about their relationship as a physical one; in one clip, Tyler jokingly refers to the first time they “made love,” before laughing at the word choice and say “no, it was more like college.”

Their social media accounts do not suggest that they are currently together. Last week, to promote the new episode, Rhylee shared a gif of her hugging Ross with the caption “Be sure to tune in tonight for more #drama, more #love and more of your #favorites with #BelowDeck.” Ahead of tonight’s episode, Tyler shared a still photo of him and Rhylee from the episode; the caption reads “Purely professional.” Neither Tyler nor Rhylee have shared personal photo or video with one another outside of what’s happening on the show.

CheatSheet.com points out that in an Instagram story, Rhylee responded to a fan’s question about being open to getting married and settling down by saying she is open to finding love but not in a hurry for it.