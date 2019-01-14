Billy Eichner Is Appearing on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Comedian Billy Eichner will be appearing on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. According to the E! Network, Eichner will serve as a counselor for the “Camp Bachelor” segment, where 12 of the contestants will participate in a series of contests.

The press release for tonight’s episode states that the “Camp Bachelor” segment will bring some of the bachelorettes back to their childhoods, and that Eichner will serve as both ringleader and “unorthodox” judge for the aforementioned contests. E! Network reveals that the contests will include a game of football and a game of duck, duck, goose. The latter makes sense as bachelor Colton Underwood previously played for the New England Patriots.

Billy Eichner Will Serve As Counselor for Tonight’s ‘Camp Bachelor’ Contests

ABC confirms that four women will be eliminated by the end of tonight’s episode as a result of these contests. The network also reports that Underwood will face some tough decisions as he moves on to the remaining contestants. As for Eichner, he’s best known for the truTV game show Billy on the Street and the Hulu web series Difficult People with Julie Klausner. He recently announced that Billy on the Street will be returning as a web series.

“As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time,” he told IndieWire. “And I hope these new segments — featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had — give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to.” Eichner has also appeared on popular shows like New Girl, Parks & Recreation and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Eichner Is Best Known for His TV Shows ‘Billy on the Street’ & ‘Difficult People’

Eichner isn’t the only celebrity who is slated to appear on the new episode of The Bachelor. Eight of the hopeful bachelorettes will be sharing personal stories about their “firsts” with Underwood and married couple Megan Mulally and Nick Offerman. Mulally is best known for her stint on Will & Grace, while Offerman is known for his starring role on New Girl Parks & Recreation alongside Eichner.

Promos for tonight’s episode have also shown that Underwood will reportedly go on two group dates and one individual date. That is standard for the second show of each season, and it doesn’t look like production threw in any major changes this time around. Elsewhere in the episode, Underwood and contestant Hannah Brown appears to get pretty emotional with one another during a horseback ride. ABC reports that Brown may have some trouble opening up, which could cause some concerns for Underwood.