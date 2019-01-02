‘Bird Box’ Challenge Causes Netflix to Issue Warning

Netflix has issued a warning after several people have been participating in the Bird Box challenge. Weeks after Netflix released the film, some people have been taking it upon themselves to try various activities with a blindfold on, not unlike the characters in the movie.

Social media users have been posting various videos of themselves doing mundane tasks while wearing a blindfold. While many of these videos are funny to watch, Netflix wants to be sure that people are being careful and that no one winds up hurting themselves.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” read a tweet posted to Netflix’s official account on Wednesday, January 2.

Warning: Potential ‘Bird Box’ Spoilers Below

Bird Box proved to be one of the most popular movies of 2018 and it was certainly one of the most talked about. The film, which stars Sandra Bullock, is about an ominous presence that is not visible to people. Those who look in the direction of the presence, which can’t actually be seen, commit suicide straight away. The reason this happens is not explained in the film (or in the book), but there are plenty of theories floating around the internet about it — you can read some of them here.

In order to avoid falling victim to these creatures — and committing suicide — people must cover their eyes. They do so by using blindfolds. As the movie goes on, the cast must navigate life with their eyes shielded.

This is what had led people to try the Bird Box Challenge. This is just the latest challenge to hit social media, following others such as the Cinnamon Challenge and the Tide Pod Challenge, both of which involved people consuming items, many ending up needing medical attention.

