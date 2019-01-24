What Time Does ‘Black Earth Rising’ Premiere On Netflix?

BBC Two’s drama Black Earth Rising makes its international debut on Netflix starting January 25th. The series, written and directed by Hugo Blick, is a co-production of Netflix and BBC Two that tells the story of Kate Ashby (Michaela Coel), a woman who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law. Raised in Britain and now in her late 20s, Kate works as a legal investigator in the law chambers of Michael Ennis (John Goodman). When Eve takes on a case at the International Criminal Court prosecuting an African militia leader, the story pulls Michael and Kate into a journey that will up-end their lives forever, reported Deadline.

Though Black Earth Rising drops tomorrow, Friday, January 25th, the time you can start binge-watching depends on your time zone.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 25)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 24)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (January 24)

Release Times Outside of the U.S. (January 25)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

The eight-part story is described as a “labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes and the personal, legal and political turmoil it ignites as well.” It also shines a light on the West’s relationship with contemporary Africa.

The first trailer for @netflix's new series #BlackEarthRising tells the tale of a genocide survivor seeking answers. https://t.co/YtSW7OxcaV — Collider (@Collider) January 15, 2019

Blick, a BAFTA winner, is best known for series like The Honourable Woman and The Shadow Line. Goodman is a Golden Globe-winner and star of The Big Lebowski and Roseanne, while Coel is a BAFTA winner herself for Chewing Gum. They will be joined by Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Harriet Walter (The Crown, Downton Abbey), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Devil’s Advocate), Lucian Msamati (Taboo, Kiri), and Abena Ayivor (A United Kingdom).

“Kate Ashby’s story is inspirational, it was an honor to play a character in possession of so much strength and integrity,” said Coel.

Blick added: “’The past isn’t dead, it isn’t even past’. I was never quite sure exactly what this famous quote meant, but by following the fictional journey of a young black British woman on an epic and deeply personal quest to bring a Rwandan genocidaire to legal justice–now I do. And now I know just how critical, difficult and terrifying that phrase can seem to anyone in pursuit, and denial, of international criminal justice.”

Netflix’s latest international thriller “Black Earth Rising,” set in the wake of the Rwandan civil war, takes a genocide survivor back to her roots.https://t.co/9joqXpWDUC — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) January 24, 2019

The series holds a solid 80% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. M. Skylar Ezell from Black Nerd Problems wrote, “If you’re looking for a multi-layered political drama and are ready for a good cry, then Black Earth Rising may be for you. But be warned, some of the material may be trigger inducing.”

NOW Toronto called it “a sprawling, ambitious drama about genocide, family, the West’s relationship to Africa and the mythology of heroism in war,” while The Herald‘s Alison Rowat said, “Coel, who was required to go from 0-90 emotionally at several points, had the hardest hill to climb. What a talent she is.”

Watch the trailer for Black Earth Rising below.