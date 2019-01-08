Is ‘Black-ish’ on TV Tonight? Presidential Address to Delay Episode

ABC’s Black-ish is back to resume its fifth season. That said, tonight’s episode will air at a slightly different time. ABC will air President Trump’s address at 9 p.m. ET, which will be followed by the Democratic response. This means that the usual Tuesday primetime programming will shift slightly. The network has stated that Black-ish will air after the speeches are over.

International Business Times reports that Presiden’t Trump’s speech will only last until 9:08 p.m. ET, but there’s no expected time as to when the Democratic response will be over. Once both have finished, however, the newest episode, titled “Wilds of Valley Glen,” will premiere.

The synopsis for the episode reads as follows: “Dre (Anthony Anderson) must take Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) on a mandatory camping trip for school and hatches a plan for them to escape to a fancy hotel for some pampering.” It adds that Bow will struggle with drama at work. “Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) gets an award at work, but feels undermined after a colleague is surprised to learn that she went to USC for med school.”

The fifth season has dealt with the aftermath of Dre and Bow almost divorcing, and series creator Kenya Barris has spoken at length about staying true to the characters. “The biggest thing is that we wanted to get people [to see that] you can’t see daylight without seeing night first. You can’t taste sweet before you know what sour is,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The Series Will Continue to Tackle Domestic Topics Between the Johnson Family

“We wanted to give [couples] something saying, ‘You’re not the only one.'” Barris added that he has no idea where he wants the show to go in Season 5, but that he’s happy to see how well this serialized arc has been received — so perhaps there will be more running storylines in Black-ish‘s future.”

The show’s executive producer Jonathan Groff has echoed Barris’ sentiments. “Bow and Dre are on good footing again,” he told TV Insider. “We’re glad we did that arc, but now we are focusing on the new things life throws at the family.”

The previous episode, “Christmas In Theater Eight”, aired on December 8. The description for the episode deals with the stress of the holidays: “The Johnsons can’t agree on what movie to see on their traditional Christmas trip to the theater; Junior feels embarrassed about taking a gap year after he runs into his ex-girlfriend.”