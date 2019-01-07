Why Isn’t Blake Horstmann the Next Bachelor?

Unfortunately for those Blake fans out there, the stud from Becca’s season of The Bachelorette was not chosen as the next bachelor.

Blake captured the hearts of America while competing on The Bachelor, and he made it all the way to the final two before losing out to the season’s winner, Garrett Yrigoyen.

In a September interview, Blake told ET that he hasn’t spoken to Becca since “After the Final Rose”. But fortunately, he does say he’s moved on. “When I saw them together on that couch, how happy and everything they were, I was like, ‘OK. Ready to move on,'” he said.

Would Blake even have accepted the offer to be the next bachelor? Interestingly enough, yes. He believes in the process. “I’ll defend it to my last breath,” Blake said. “I do think you can find your person through that. But, I don’t know, there’s some good things to come. Still some fun opportunities.”

So what’s he up to nowadays. Is Blake in a relationship now? Is he seeing someone?

Since an interview with Extra in October, rumors have surfaced that Blake is seeing former BIP star, Kristina Schulman. Blake was asked who his Bachelor nation crush is, and he said Schulman. Naturally, the interwebs went crazy with rumors about the two.

But on a more recent episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, Blake said he is single. “I can confirm I am single right now. I am single, we’ll just say that.” Discussing Schulman specifically, he said, “I mean, we talked, we chatted, we did hang out a couple of times. She’s amazing, she’s great, and you know, we get along really well. But right now, you know, we are hanging out, but it’s nothing serious right now.”

Would Blake consider doing Bachelor In Paradise or Bachelor Winter Games if he was asked? Elite Daily quotes him as saying, “If I’m still single come that time and if I’m in a good place in my life I’d definitely consider Paradise. I think Paradise is incredibly successful. There’s a lot of couples that come out of that,” Blake said.

For now, it seems Blake is ready to sit back, relax, and watch his friend Colton try and find the love of his life. On Monday (premiere day), he posted an Instagram of the two of them together, captioning it, “So it begins…Good luck to this smiley, devilishly handsome, fence jumping man that I’m lucky enough to call a friend. Can’t wait to watch it all unfold #thebachelor.”

And what do we know about the season so far? Does Colton get married? Well, he is in love!

On January 3, the 26-year-old told reporter, “Of course, you want it to end in marriage, [but] it’s for a proposal… It’s typical to fall in love, and to find your person, to spend time developing a relationship and spending time on a relationship and on your personal life. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Be sure to tune into a new season of The Bachelor, airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.