Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend Irina Shayk Opens up About Motherhood

Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend of three years, Irina Shayk, has opened up about their daughter in a rare interview.

Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is one year old, and Shayk couldn’t be more thrilled to be her mother. Speaking to W Magazine, she recently said, “I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

Asked if being a mother has changed her style at all, she says it has not. “Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

Cooper and Shayk have been dating for three years. They made their red carpet debut at the L’Oreal Red Obsession Party in March 2016. Shayk then attended the Golden Globes with her beau to promote A Star Is Born. Shayk recently joked with W Magazine that she is terrible at planning her looks for awards season. “I’m very last minute. I’m kind of terrible. But I think when you plan something last minute, it’s always better. You don’t overthink it.”

Since they’ve been dating, the two have been the subject of countless marriage rumors. As Romper points out, however, the two are not married. They maintain an extremely private personal life. Shayk, for example, has over 11 million followers on Instagram, but still keeps Cooper and her daughter out of her pictures.

The birth of Lea was fodder for news outlets everywhere. According to People, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world at 7:49 am on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. News of the pregnancy was confirmed to People shortly after Shayk appeared on the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

A source told People at the time, “It seems L.A. is now their home base… When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.”

Speaking to People about the impact of having a child on his life, Cooper recently said, “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present … The thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”

Is marriage in the cards for the couple? In 2013, before he started dating Shayk, Cooper told The Daily Mail, “I would say I am a romantic, for sure. I think most guys are deep down. I look at my parents, who have been married happily since 1963, and my grandparents are the same. What guy wouldn’t want that?”