Bradley Cooper Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bradley Cooper and supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk share one daughter together, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who is almost 2-years-old. Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015 and are still going strong today, although they don’t seem to be rushing into marriage anytime soon.

The couple is notoriously private about their personal lives, and tend to keep their daughter out of the spotlight as often as possible, aside from the occasional stroll outside to enjoy the weather as a family.

Here’s what we know about Cooper’s family:

1. Irina Shayk is a Russian Supermodel & Was The First Russian Model to Grace The Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011

Shayk received international recognition in 2007 when she became the exclusive contracted face of Intimissimi lingerie, according to her website. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was also the first Russian model to grace its cover in 2011.

“Irina is the global beauty ambassador of Avon Cosmetics, amongst many other prolific woman such Reese Witherspoon and Fergie,” her website bio reads. “She has graced the covers of top magazines including Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and many others. Irina has been lensed by some of the worlds top photographers such as Mario Testino, Bruce Weber, Mario Sorrenti, Paolo Roversi, Giampaolo Sgura, Ellen Von Unwerth and Mariano Vivanco. In 2014 Irina made her big screen debut as Megara, the wife of Hercules, in the Hollywood movie ‘Hercules: The Thracian Wars’ directed by Brett Rather.”

She was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Soviet Union, to a coal miner father and a kindergarten music teacher mother. Her surname literally means “Islamic scholar,” and she often claims that she got her looks from her father, who was darker skinned and who gave her a look that many people often mistake for South American.

“My father was dark skinned, because he was Tatar, sometimes Tatars can look Brazilian…I get my light eyes from my mother.”

Irina has received many international awards, including Best International Model 2010 by Glamour Spain, Marie Claire Prix de la Moda Awards 2011, GQ Mexico Woman of the Year 2011, Glamour Russia Model of the Year 2012, Russian Heritage Festival award 2012 by Michael Bloomberg, Glamour Russia Woman of the Year 2014 .

2. Shayk Believes That Every Woman is “Sexy in Her Own Way” & That True Beauty Comes From The Inside

Shayk says her idea of what’s sexy isn’t necessarily “overt or in-your-face,” according to Fox News. She believes that all women are beautiful and sexy in their own way, and that what really matters is what comes from “inside of you.”

“Every women is sexy in her own way. It’s something that comes from inside of you. You don’t have to go out there and show it – though if you want to go out there and show it, it’s totally fine,” she told the publication.

She continued: “When you see a woman dressed in a suit and sneakers, I think she’s sexy. It’s about your character, how you move, how you talk — that’s sexy to me. It’s not about a push-up bra to your neck and you can’t breathe. It’s something more classy and sophisticated and modern.”

3. Shayk is “Thrilled” To Be a Mother & Says She Isn’t Letting Motherhood Stop Her From Dressing How She Wants Or Letting Other People Shame Her For Doing So

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and their daughter Lea 😍 pic.twitter.com/Sgoph4Lmvt — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 25, 2018

Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and share one child together. According to People, the couple’s daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper was born at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Shayk is thrilled to be a mom to daughter Lea De Seine, after the supermodel gave birth to her and Cooper’s first child back in March of 2017.

“I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world,” the supermodel told W magazine. “I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper with daughter Lea in New York pic.twitter.com/dHyG0eryMo — itzsadness (@itz_sadness) October 7, 2018

She added that motherhood hasn’t changed her sense of style, and that she still enjoys her risque wardrobe. “Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl,'” Shayk, 33, scoffed. “We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

Not much else is known about Cooper’s daughter, as she is still quite young and the couple is famously private about their relationship and about becoming parents, though they made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala in May. However, Cooper has spoken about the impact that having a daughter has had on his life to People, saying: “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present … The thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”

4. The Couple is Very Private About Their Personal Lives Outside of the Occasional Family Stroll Outside

New: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a fun day at the park in New York with their daughter Lea on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/VTLeqjgVr1 — Irina Shayk News ® (@ShaykIrinaNews) May 31, 2018

Cooper and Shayk are notoriously private about their personal lives, as mentioned above. According to E!, Cooper appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Stern asked him why he’s taken his mother instead of his girlfriend to awards shows with him in the past. Cooper responded by saying: “You’re right, it’s so great to take someone you’re with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no.”

Cooper also mentioned that it’d be different if the two were married, but they aren’t at the moment, so he is going to continue to protect his girlfriend and his daughter’s privacy to the best of his ability.

Though Cooper and Shayk are not married yet, Cooper considers himself a romantic, and enjoys watching his parents grow old together. In 2013, before meeting Shayk, Cooper told The Daily Mail, “I would say I am a romantic, for sure. I think most guys are deep down. I look at my parents, who have been married happily since 1963, and my grandparents are the same. What guy wouldn’t want that?”

5. There Have Been Rumors That Cooper & Lady Gaga Were Having an Affair Following Their Movie “A Star is Born,” & That Cooper & Shayk Were No Longer Happy Together

A bogus claim that Lady Gaga was trying to “steal Cooper away” from Shayk circulated widely while they filmed the movie “A Star is Born.” According to Star, an alleged insider told the magazine, “Gaga and Bradley just won’t stop talking about how much they love each other, which has raised more than a few eyebrows. They may insist they’re just the best of friends, but with the way they look at each other, it wouldn’t be surprising if they revealed they’re having a behind-the-scenes affair.”

The outlet’s supposed source goes on to say that Shayk is furious about Cooper and Gaga becoming so close, and she allegedly “stormed off” from the couple’s New York City apartment “and took their daughter with her.”

In October 2018, Page Six also reported rumors that Cooper and Shayk were “miserable together,” but they were shown laughing and being generally affectionate with each other at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. A source told Page Six, “They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out … She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.” However, another source opposed the rumors and said that the reports are just blatantly “not true.”

