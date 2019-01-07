Who Is Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend, Irina Shayk?

Over the course of Bradley Cooper’s relationship with girlfriend Irina Shayk, the two have been the subject of marriage rumors. But, it doesn’t look like the couple is husband and wife, according to Romper.

Cooper and Shayk started dating in 2015 and share one child together. According to People, the couple’s daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper was born at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. A source told People that, “It seems L.A. is now their home base. When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.” Cooper talked about the impact that having a daughter has had on his life to People and he said, “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present … The thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”

Though Cooper and Shayk are not married, it doesn’t mean that marriage isn’t in the cards. In 2013, before meeting Shayk, Cooper told The Daily Mail, “I would say I am a romantic, for sure. I think most guys are deep down. I look at my parents, who have been married happily since 1963, and my grandparents are the same. What guy wouldn’t want that?”

In October 2018, Page Six reported rumors that Cooper and Shayk were “miserable together”, but they were shown laughing at each other’s sides at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. A source told Page Six, “They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out … She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.” Another source opposed the rumors and said that the reports are “not true”.

Cooper notoriously chooses to keep his personal life as private as possible. According to E!, he appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Stern asked him why he’s taken his mother instead of his girlfriend to awards shows with him in the past. Cooper responded, saying, “You’re right, it’s so great to take someone you’re with to a place where a hundred people are going to photograph you every step you make and ask you tons of questions, and then rip it apart the next day. No, no, no, no, no.” Then, Cooper said that if he was married maybe it’d be different. Clearly, he’s taken his relationship with Shayk to some kind of level higher than just girlfriend, though they may not be actually engaged. After all, she is the mother of his child.

Shayk is a 10-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has also walked the catwalk for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. In fact, Shayk actually rocked her baby bump on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016. According to People, Shayk said she suffers from “mom guilt” and tries to live in every moment she can with her family.