Brandon Victor Dixon: Who Is Playing Tom Collins in Rent Live?

Tonight, Rent Live will be broadcast live from the Fox lot in Los Angeles, California.

A star-studded cast will take the stage to belt out the most famous hits from the Broadway musical, in front of a live studio audience of nearly 1,500 people.

Playing Tom Collins in the show is Brandon Victor Dixon. What should you know about the actor? Read on.

In October, Deadline announced that Dixon had been cast opposite Kiersey and Vanessa Hudgens in Rent Live.

The actor has appeared in a number of Broadway shows. In 2005, he was nominated for a Tony for his portrayal of Harpo in the musical The Color Purple. He was also nominated for a Tony for playing Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Dixon also works as a producer. He produced the Broadway revival of Of Mice and Men, along with Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Last year, Dixon played Judas Iscariot in NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Musical, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

In a 2018 interview with Gold Derby, the actor was asked about his reaction to the Emmy nomination. He explained, “I was extremely excited. The project was so fun for us. We put so much into it and to have such an overwhelming positive reaction to the show was a wonderful thing for us, to be recognized for all that hard work. And really, 13 means that every department, everybody who was working on it really put their heart and soul into it, and that the quality of the work and the love that was put into the work came across, so we were excited. We were sending group texts and emails, making jokes. It was really, really fun.”

In 2016, Dixon spent almost a year playing Aaron Burr in the musical Hamilton.

In the world of television, he has appeared in shows like One Life to Live, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and The Good Wife.

Next, Dixon is headed to Amazon. In October 2018, Playbill announced that Dixon would join a star-studded cast including Tina Fey, John Gallagher Jr., Anne Hathaway, John Slattery, and Dev Patel in the new series Modern Love, which is written, directed, and executive produced by John Carney.