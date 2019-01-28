Brennin Hunt Injured Ankle – Rent Live’s Roger

During the first commercial break of Rent Live on Sunday, the cast of the show shared that they will be airing a pre-taped run because of a broken ankle sustained by Brennin Hunt during yesterday’s dress rehearsal. Hunt plays the central role of Roger in the show.

Pre-recorded segments of the show will air and some portions of the show will be live in an effort to assist Hunt– he did not have an understudy.

In a joint statement, Fox Entertainment & 20th Century Fox TV said, “Last night during a live performance of Fox’s production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone – producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on.”

Julie Larson, the sister of Rent writer Jonathon Larson, added, “The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother’s work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us. This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can’t wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan’s legacy.”