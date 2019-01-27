Brennin Hunt, Rent Live: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brennin Hunt, the actor who plays Roger in Rent: Live, is an established singer and songerwriter, and recently told Bustle how connected he feels to the character he is playing on the show.

“I’ve been a professional songwriter for many years in Nashville and trying to write that one song that’s going to change my career. So I definitely related to Roger in that aspect,” says Hunt. “I’ve lost a couple of friends in the past couple of years who were very young and died way too soon. And I’ve tried to dive into that feeling of loss I felt for them and their families felt when they lost them.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hunt:

1. He Performed on the X Factor in 2011 & Had a Guest Role on an Episode of Nashville

Although Hunt isn’t familiar with the struggle of being HIV-positive (like his character on Rent), he definitely knows a thing or two about songwriting. Hunt’s been in the music industry for several years, and has found moderate success, including a short stint on the U.S. version of The X Factor in 2011. He also had a 2015 guest role on an episode of Nashville.

When he competed on The X Factor, the judges were impressed by his voice and attitude. The famously hard to impress Simon Cowell praised Hunt’s charisma and told him, “You’ve got a brilliant voice.”

However, when he moved on in the competition to the judge’s houses round, Hunt failed to win over guest judge Rihanna with his rendition of “Like a Star” by Corinne Bailey Rae. She called him “corny” and said he gave off a boy band vibe.

2. He Hopes to Write That “One Song” That Will Change The Course of His Career & Establish Him as a True Musician

Hunt didn’t end up winning The X Factor, but he has continued to push forward in the music industry. And, like his character Roger, he’s still trying to just write that one song that really “says it all.”

“I can relate to his character so much because I’ve been there,” Hunt said in a video posted to the Rent: Live Facebook page. “I’ve been in Nashville as a professional songwriter for many many years, and writing that one song that’s going to change my career has been a struggle.”

He often questions what his character on Rent would do while he pursues his musical dream. “I find myself throughout the day thinking about Roger in the back of my mind, ‘How would he feel in this moment?’ That’s the best way for me to kind of merge my life with his,” he said in the same interview.

3. Hunt Hopes That Rent Will Finally Kickstart His Career & Give Him The Boost He Needs to Make it in the Industry, But Claims He Has “Zero Expectations”

A FOX 11 News anchor told Hunt during another interview that this show could be what finally kickstarts his career, and although Hunt would be happy with those results, he is just trying to focus on playing his part and pleasing the Rent viewers. “That’s what people keep saying, but I have zero expectations. I’m just here to do this job and do it well and do it justice.”

He told Black Hollywood Live that he so respects Adam Pascal, who played Roger in the original play and the movie. But Hunt wants to do the live show as “Brennin Hunt’s version” of Roger, rather than try to copy what’s already been done by others, according to Refinery 29.

4. Hunt Was a Rent Fan Since 2006 & Can’t Believe That He is Performing on the Live Version of the Show in 2019

According to Bustle, Hunt first saw Rent in 2006 when it was in its final years on Broadway. He watched with a friend and bandmate who was a “diehard Rent head,” according to him, and while touring through New York City they took in the show together and it quickly became a favorite of his as well. “Fast forward to 2019,” Hunt says, “I’m actually playing in the first musical that I ever saw on Broadway.”

He said in a Facebook interview that he is thrilled to play Roger on the show. “If you would have told me in 2006 when I was watching that show that you’re going to do a live version of Rent in 2019, I would have told you you’re friggin’ nuts. I never would have dreamed that I would get to be Roger in the show.”

5. He Broke His Ankle While Rehearsing For The Opening Performance of Rent: Live

Hunt suffered a broken ankle during Saturday’s rehearsal prior to the opening of Sunday’s show. A Fox insider told TVLine that producers may work around Hunt’s injury by using pre-recorded segments, but that some portions of the show will likely need to be re-staged to assist Hunt.

In a joint statement, FOX Entertainment & 20th Century Fox Television said, “Last night during a live performance of Fox’s production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone – producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on.”

Producer Julie Larson added: “The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother’s work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us. This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can’t wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan’s legacy.”

