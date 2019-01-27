Does Brennin Hunt Have a Wife? Is He Married?

Brennin Hunt is one of the cast members on FOX’s adaptation of Rent. Hunt will be playing rocker heartthrob Roger, who was originally played by Adam Pascal in both the film and the original Broadway production. Given Hunt’s prominence in the cast, some may be wondering whether he has a wife or is dating anyone.

According to Wet Paint, Hunt is married. He met his wife Kelly in high school, and they married in 2006. Shortly after they married, the couple moved to Music City to pursue the music business. According to his Instagram, Hunt also has two children with Kelly. Their names are Lennon James Hunt and Henley Gene Hunt. Both hail from Oklahoma before they moved. Hunt signed publishing deal and began touring and opening for Country music artists across the US and Canada.

Hunt Has Been Married to His Wife Kelly Since 2006

Hunt spoke about his status as a musical heartthrob when he was a participant on The X-Factor. “I know I already have a strike against me for looking the way I am,” he said. “Image is definitely very important. I know what I have, and I wanna give it to [them]. I believe I have it, the it factor, the X-factor.”

In a recent interview with, Hunt, he spoke about his personal life and how it helped me flesh out the character of Roger. “I’ve been a professional songwriter for many years in Nashville and trying to write that one song that’s going to change my career. So I definitely related to Roger in that aspect,” he said.

“I’ve lost a couple of friends in the past couple of years who were very young and died way too soon,” he added. “And I’ve tried to dive into that feeling of loss I felt for them and their families felt when they lost them.”

Hunt Has 2 Sons Named Lennon James & Henley Gene

Hunt told Bustle that Rent ranks among his favorite musicals. “I love a lot of musicals,” he said. “But [Rent has] still always been my favorite because it’s so raw and real, and emotional, and deals with love and loss, and friends who are more like family. I just love it. I think it’s a beautiful, beautiful musical.”