Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie’s Colon Ruptured

Britney Spears has put her Las Vegas residency on hiatus indefinitely, after her father, Jamie, suffered a life-threatening illness. According to TMZ, Jamie had a ruptured colon and was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas.

What Is a Ruptured Colon?

A ruptured colon can be caused by a number of things, including, but not limited to, colon cancer, fecal pressure, and a condition called diverticulosis, according to Livestrong.

“Rupture of your colon is life-threatening. If your intestines rupture, bacteria that are normally present in your intestine release into your abdomen. This can cause a serious infection and even death,” HealthLine reports.

Spears Will Not Be Performing Her New Residency in Las Vegas & Is Offering Ticket Refunds

Spears was set to kick off her new residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas next month. She has made the decision to cancel her new show in order to spend more time with her family.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” Spears captioned a throwback photo from her childhood.

Spears is very close to her dad, who has served as her conservator since 2008.