‘Broad City’ Is Cancelled After Season 5

Broad City will be premiering its fifth season tonight on Comedy Central. The premiere episode will air at 10/9 c, and while early reviews have been ecstatic, series writers and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have confirmed that this will be the final season. Learn more about Broad City‘s cancellation below.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the duo recounted the steps that led to their ending the series. “I think at first, I couldn’t really process it,” Glazer said. “We had just made this decision, and it was hard to pull this thing out from inside of us, the thing that we had been considering for a while — when is it going to end? — that once we said it to him and he announced it and agreed with it, it didn’t feel over then.”

The Comedy Central Series Will Conclude After Airing Its 5th Season

“It’s interesting because we’re still in it right now, and every step of this ending has been different and still does not feel quite like the end yet,” Jacobson added. “It’s starting to sink in more and more, but I think when we finally had that conversation… That felt like a little bit of relief, because we’d been talking about it.”

Jacobson and Glazer released a joint statement shortly after the final season was announced. In the statement, they spoke about the impact the series has had on their careers, as well as what to expect from them in the near future. “Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series,” they wrote. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit.”

Jacobson & Glazer Have Signed a Contract to Produce More Shows for Comedy Central

Jacobson and Glazer also revealed that they’ve signed a deal to create new projects for Comedy Central and other Viacom networks: “We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.” According to USA Today, the duo already have three projects already in the works.

Comedy Central president Kent Alterman was quick to praise Broad City and its talented creators. “We’ve had such a great collaboration with them and everyone was motivated to continue it,” he told Variety. “We also think that they’ve really evolved so much as producers and forces of nature. They’ve got great ideas for how they want to wind down the series, and we’re excited to be doing more with them.”

Alterman also spoke about his excitement to work with Jacobson and Glazer again in a different capacity. “We’re definitely interested in continuing our collaborations instead of having things be finite,” he revealed. “So we’re really happy to be continuing in these deals with Trevor and with Abbi and Ilana.”