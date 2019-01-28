How Far Does Caelynn Miller-Keyes Make It on ‘The Bachelor’?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has been getting lots of attention as a contestant on The Bachelor. The Virginia native instantly clicked with Colton Underwood, and she was even awarded the second rose of the season. Given her success with Underwood thus far, some viewers may be wondering how far she makes it through the competition.

But, before we get into all the details of Caelynn’s fate, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know when and where Caelynn gets eliminated.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Will Make It to the Final 4 Contestants on ‘The Bachelor’

According to SoapDirt, Caelynn makes it to the final four contestants of the season. That being said, she isn’t the last woman standing. After traveling to Virginia for a few hometown dates, Underwood will eliminate Caelynn and send her home. Three other contestants; Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph, and Hannah Godwin will remain.

On tonight’s episode, Caelynn reveals that she and two of her friends were raped during a college party in 2014. “They drugged our wine,” she tells Underwood. “I woke up the next morning and was completely naked in my bed, and had no memory of the night before.” She elaborated on her experience with People Magazine, saying that it changed her forever. “My life was flipped upside down,” she admitted. “And even though I’ve moved on, it is something I will struggle with forever… These situations happen when you’re safe. They don’t necessarily happen when you’re walking down a dark alley. It’s when you’re comfortable and when you let your guard down.”

On Tonight’s Episode Caelynn Will Discuss Her Past Sexual Assault

Caelynn also revealed that reporting her encounter to the police proved difficult. “The reporting process is a lot more difficult than people realize. I had no idea what to do,” she recalled. “I was completely stranded, I was completely alone. I didn’t even think it was possible to be turned away from a hospital. Thankfully, I had a good support system and people went to a second hospital with me and I was able to get a rape kit and speak to authorities and go through that process. But it’s a lot more difficult than it seems.”

Caelynn explained that her connection with Underwood made it easy for her to open up about her past. “As soon as I met Colton, there was this immediate connection and safeness that he created. I truly have never felt so safe and so comfortable in a relationship,” she said. ”I knew that if it progressed and if my feelings continued to progress, it’s something that he would need to know about. It’s an important part of a relationship. He is such a genuine loving and kind person, and I felt that. And that’s why I was able to open up in that way. I was really grateful how he handled it.”