Who Is Caelynn Miller-Keyes on ‘The Bachelor’?

If you’re a fan of The Bachelor, you know that Caelynn Miller-Keyes is one of the thirty contestants vying for Colton Underwood’s heart this season. The 23-year-old has gotten a lot of press from her pageant days, but what else do we know about her?

Read on.

Caelynn has a degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is originally from the state of Virginia, but these days, she lives in North Carolina, where she works as a social media consultant. During high school at Stafford Senior High School, she was enrolled in honors, AP, and dual enrollment courses, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

In 2018, Caelynn was awarded the title of Miss North Carolina. She finished first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Prior to her reign as Miss North Carolina, she worked as a PINK sponsored stylist at Victoria’s Secret Pink. Miller Keyes’ LinkedIn also reports that she was an intern at WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia.

When she was little, Caelynn was diagnosed with encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. According to Pageant Update biography, her parents were told she would likely pass away. She writes, “The doctors prepared my parents for the worst, and told them if I did survive I would only have a ten percent chance of ever walking again. I hope my story and my recovery can inspire children and parents who feel hopeless. The power of prayer is real and I never want these children to give up hope.”

On the January 28 episode of The Bachelor, Caelynn opened up about being raped in college four years ago. In an exclusive interview with People, Miller Keyes shared, “…my life was flipped upside down… And even though I’ve moved on, it is something I will struggle with forever.”

Caelynn was a college sophomore at the time that the incident occurred. According to People, a group of male acquaintances at a party drugged not only her wine but two of her friends’ drinks, as well. She tells People, “I woke up the next morning and I was completely naked in my bed and I knew that something bad had happened.”

The outlet goes on to write that when Miller Keyes showed up at the hospital, she was initially turned away. “They told me they wouldn’t do a rape kit unless I filed a police report… At that point, these were friends of mine and I wasn’t entirely sure what had happened, so I wasn’t positive I wanted to file a police report. But later that night, I did, once I figured out what had really happened.” She then discusses how difficult the reporting process was and how alone she felt.

Opening up to Colton about the assault, Caelynn tells People, was a “heavy decision.” She also says that all the cameras were pushed back during her date with Colton. “I couldn’t see them. It was just Colton and me. And that was so important. It allowed for that safe space that is so necessary. I felt very comfortable.”

After winning the title of Miss North Carolina, Caelynn focused her efforts on survivors of sexual assault, campaigning for better policies for those who have experienced a campus assault. “My focus is on survivors,” she tells People. “I want to help other people who are hiding out and feel like their voices are restricted. I really am so much stronger now, in so many ways.”