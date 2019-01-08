Captain Michael Quinn on Project Blue Book: What You Need to Know

Captain Michael Quinn, a decorated WWII Air Force pilot who is tasked with running a highly classified project, is Dr. Josef Allen Hynek‘s partner on History’s new show Project Blue Book.

Quinn, played by actor Micheal Malarkey, provides a different perspective to Hynek’s theories on the show, which involves more “general instinct” over the objective, scientific approach that Hynek takes during his research. The two often clash over their investigations, as Quinn relies more heavily on his gut-reactions rather than Hynek’s detached observations.

Created and written by David O’Leary, with Sean Jablonski serving as showrunner, the 10-episode Project Blue Book chronicles the true top secret U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s, known as “Project Blue Book.”

Project Blue Book is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant college professor recruited by the Air Force to spearhead research into UFO’s and related phenomena, with more than 700 cases and reported sightings remaining unsolved to this day. Each episode draws from the actual case files blending UFO theories with authentic historical events from one of the most mysterious eras in U.S. history.

Malarkey’s character, Captain Quinn, is the face of the project run by the U.S. Air Force, and is “dedicated to digging out the truth behind these alleged alien sightings,” according to MEAAW. The new division of the force investigates the UFO phenomena with a fairly skeptical approach to the topic, and Captain Quinn is introduced to the plot to act as an “embodiment of those ideals and doubts surrounding the existence of aliens.”

In previous interviews, director O’Leary revealed how Captain Quinn’s character is a result of combining a certain Air Force pilots who were directly involved with the project into one character.

The show features Aidan Gillen (known for his portrayal of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish on Game of Thrones), who plays as Hynek. Gillen told Entertainment Tonight “[the show is] a 10-part drama focusing around Project Blue Book, around Allen Hynek, and this character, Captain Michael Quinn, who’s a straight up Air Force type guy, but they play well off each other.”

Captain Quinn seems to be a much more grounded character who has been molded “into the perfect on-screen partner for Hynek” according to O’Leary, who reportedly “changed his (Captain Quinn’s) name to dramatize certain aspects of his character.”

Gillen and Malarkey will be joined by a slew of well-known supporting cast, including Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo. Join the cast as the series “delves into such themes as trust, instinct, real news vs. fake news and government cover-up,” according to History. “The series straddles the world of science and the exploration of the unknown.”

Malarkey is best known for this role as Enzo on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, and recently wrapped shooting a role in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath. He’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, Gersh and attorney Gregg Gellman.

Tune in Tuesday, January 8 at 10/9c on the History channel for the series premiere of Project Blue Book.

