What Time Will ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego is coming soon to a small screen near you. The animated series will feature Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as the titular heroine (villain?) and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as Player, Carmen’s friend and accomplice. The show hits Netflix tomorrow, but what time can the show be seen?

Netflix typically drops its new shows around 3 a.m. ET on the show’s set release date. There are aberrations to the rule for shows that are viewed as Event TV (think Orange is the New Black or Arrested Development), but Carmen should make her debut right on schedule, and what time you can watch the show will depend on what time zone you’re in:

Release Times in the U.S. (January 18)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 17)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (January 17)

Release Times Outside of the U.S. (January 18)

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

According to the streaming giant’s official description, “Carmen is a modern day Robin Hood traveling the globe and stealing from V.I.L.E. and giving back to its victims. Carmen is publicly perceived as a criminal by most law enforcement agencies – correction, make that a master criminal due to the sheer scale and theatricality of her heists. We will follow her escapades and get to determine not only where but who in the world is Carmen Sandiego?”

The original Carmen Sandiego—Rita Moreno’s cameo is everything! 🤩Tune in for more in the premiere this Friday! #carmensandiego pic.twitter.com/oRVciDHBTe — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) January 16, 2019

The series will aim to be both educational and entertaining (much like the video games before it) with capable hands at the helm. Duane Capizzi (The Batman) serves as the series showrunner and CJ Kettler (The Tick) is an executive producer.

Collider wrote: “It’s a smart, contemporary update to the classic character, one that takes her from chic sneak-thief to a fanciful Robin Hood-like figure, buoyed by a rich performance from Gina Rodriguez that makes this new Carmen instantly likeable and relatable.”

The first couple episodes unravel an hour-long origin story weaved throughout Carmen’s latest heist. Rather than focusing on the ACME detectives and other law enforcement on her tail, the series follows the titular woman in red as we learn that the real question isn’t where in the world Carmen Sandiego is, but rather, who she is.

As Comicbook TV explains, “As an orphan, Carmen was taken in and raised by a school for professional thieves. As she got older, Carmen learned that [her] school was actually an organization of super-villains called V.I.L.E., and that she and her classmates were being taught to become villains themselves. So she decided to escape and take things into her own hands.” The site called the show a “thoughtful, action-packed homerun” writing: “It’s action-packed, educational, and downright fun the majority of the time. There are a ton of characters to love, but it never feels as though the roster is too over-crowded for kids to get lost with what’s going on.”