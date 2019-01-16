‘Catfish’ Co-Host Elle King’s Ex-Husband Andrew Ferguson

Elle King joins Nev Schulman on tonight’s Catfish to help uncover the mysterious relationship between Nique and Alice. King, the co-host in training and the singer-songwriter, released her second album, Shake the Spirit, in October. In the same month, the singer admitted to having a new romance on her hands as well. If you’re wondering what happened with King’s “secret marriage” to her now-ex-husband Andrew Ferguson, here’s everything you need to know.

On February 14, 2016, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer secretly wed Scot Andrew Ferguson just three weeks after the two met at a bar and one week after announcing their engagement. (Yes, you read that right.) Ferguson proposed to King on a sailboat under San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. She documented her search for the perfect wedding gown on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.

“We met in London in the lobby of my hotel, and it was like we had known each other for 10 years,” King said in the episode. “We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, ‘You can’t go home.’ And I didn’t get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America.”

It didn’t take long for the relationship’s shaky legs to give out, as the pressure of stardom began to take its toll.

“Before we even met, I had started kind of losing my mind,” she told People about her mentality of marrying Ferguson so soon. “I was just searching for any kind of connection and realness..just f—king begging for love…We were two young, crazy people.”

While King said she doesn’t regret the marriage, she knows it was impulsive—she didn’t know who she was marrying and he didn’t know her either, she said. Due to the rushed timing of the nuptials, King kept the marriage a secret for just under a year, but by then the relationship had already begun to implode. Their public wedding date was scheduled for April 15, 2017, but King admittedly ducked out to attend an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

On April 23, 2017, Ferguson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly grabbing King by the throat and threatening to kill her, TMZ reported. The charge was later dropped.

King finally revealed the secret marriage a month later on Instagram while simultaneously announcing their split. Following her break with Ferguson, the Grammy nominee self-medicated with drugs and alcohol while suffering from depression and PTSD before seeking professional help. In the post, the singer wrote, “We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.” She continued: “Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

After pushing her loved ones away, the singer said she knew she needed to talk to someone and eventually sought out a PTSD specialist.

“There’s two ways out. You can take the bad way out or you can get help. I got help because I knew that I have felt good in my life and I knew I could get there again,” said King, who around that same time also reconciled with her dad, comedian Rob Schneider.

