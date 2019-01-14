Catherine Agro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We may only be one week in, but Catherine Agro is already one of the most talked about contestants on The Bachelor.

After her relentless pursuit of Colton’s heart (which was expressed by her butting in on a number of conversations with other women) Catherine has immediately become a villain on the series. What do we know about Catherine? Where can you find her on Instagram and what do we know about her personal life?

Read on.

1. She Is a Realtor

Along with being a DJ, Agro is a realtor.

Her LinkedIn states that she has been working as a professional realtor at RealtedISG International Real Estate since February 2017.

In addition to that, Agro is a director of business development at Jade Green Consulting, an “elite professional advisory firm focused on international cannabis business initiatives.”

Her bio on the company’s website reads, “Catherine is an expert business consultant with an extensive professional history of originating, managing and closing high value transactions.”

2. She Attended the University of Florida

According to her LinkedIn, Agro graduated from the University of Florida in 2015. There, she minored in business. She received dual degrees in Communications and Business marketing.

Catherine also studied International Business at RMIT in Melbourne, Australia.

By night, Agro says she works as a DJ. As Bustle points out, not much information is available about Catherine’s DJ business; this makes it all the more interesting that she chose to display it as her profession on The Bachelor.

3. She Has Volunteered over 450 Hours with St. Jude’s Children ‘s Research Hospital

According to her LinkedIn, Catherine has logged over 450 hours volunteering at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

She writes that she hosted several horseback riding clinics for autistic and mentally challenged children.

4. Her Favorite Author Is Dr. Seuss

According to her ABC bio, Agro’s favorite author is Dr. Seuss.

She also says she doesn’t have any tattoos because “you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari.”

5. She Is a Twin

Unfortunately, Catherine has a limited number of photos for fans to check out on Instagram. It seems she may have gotten the app recently.

After her premiere on The Bachelor, she already has 33k followers.

Her bio on Instagram reveals that she is a twin. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Agro has an Instagram for her dog, Lucy. You can check it out here.