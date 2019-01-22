‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Power Pair Twist and First Head of Household Results

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 started tonight and it didn’t take host Julie Chen long to throw the season’s first huge twist at the houseguests. The twist split the houseguests into pairs for the first head of household competition and out of the winning pair, the season’s first HOH will be crowned.

The pairs are: Tom Green and Lolo Jones, Anthony Scaramucci and Dina Lohan, Ryan Loche and Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, and Ricky Williams and Joey Lawrence.

Since only five pairs were allowed to compete, Natalie Eva Marie and Kato Kaelin are safe from the season’s first eviction. The two basked in their safety and watched the competition play out from the sidelines. Any safety in BB is a huge thing to stumble upon…especially in such a condensed, one-month version of the game.

In the first competition, houseguests must swing over to large champagne bottles to fill up their glasses with water, and then swing over to pour it into their team’s container. The first team to fill up their jug high enough for one of their bubbles to spill out wins the competition.

All of the Houseguests competing right now like… #BBCeleb 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dUsKTeYwmK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 22, 2019

Tamar and Kandi can’t seem to get the hang of it. (Honestly, it seems like they’ve never been on a swing in their entire lives.) Insert silly music and sound effects and it’s a race for last place for these two.

It’s a tight race between Tom and Lolo (both of whom admitted in pre-game interviews that they didn’t want to win the first HOH!) vs Ryan and Jonathan, who seem to be in lock-step with each other. After a super close finish, the men dressed in the flashy pink suits—Lochte and Bennett—win the very first head of household competition.

And that’s when Julie makes the twist even twistier. (Someone make a CBB Xzibit meme—”Yo dawg, I heard you like twists…”)

Julie tells the group that as the power pair, Ryan and Jonathan must “break up” (as most celebrity power couples do) and battle against each other to see who will be the first HOH. The loser will become the first nominee for eviction! (Expect the unexpected, y’all!)

With that shocking cherry on top of this twist, Chen—excuse me, Chen Moonves—signed off on Night 1 of the special two-night Celebrity Big Brother premiere.

Ryan and Jonathan will throw down for HOH glory in tomorrow night’s episode at 8 p.m. on CBS. Wednesday, the season’s first Power of Veto competition will be held granting the winner the power to save one of the nominees. On Friday, the first celebrity will be sent packing in the season’s very first live eviction episode. What we know so far: that celebrity will not be Eva Maria or Kato.

For those jonesing to get their live feed on, the feed cameras won’t turn on until after tomorrow night’s west coast airing of Celebrity Big Brother. (CBS All Access subscribers can load the show’s live feeds on their app or streaming device of choice to see a timer counting down to feed access.) Rest up tonight, Big Brother fans. It’s bound to be a long and exciting month for us feedsters.