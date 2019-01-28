‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Live Feeds & Schedule – Week 2

Celebrity Big Brother 2019 is well underway and some of you fans may have been spoiled by there being five episodes last week. For week 2, there are still several episodes, but not as many as week 1. This week, there are three episodes airing and this is the rundown on the schedule:

Monday, January 28, 2019: Episode 6 will air from 7:59 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 8 p.m. CT.

Wednesday, January 30, 2019: Episode 7 will air from 7:59 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 8 p.m. CT.

Saturday, February 2, 2019: Episode 8 will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

Usually, CBB airs on Sunday nights, but, with the Super Bowl airing on Sunday, February 3, 2019, the network may have decided to skip it.

Previously on Celebrity Big Brother, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci revealed that he was actually not a contestant on the show, in a major twist. This meant that the people who were on the block were going to change once again. Then, Kato Kaelin won the first Power of Veto, so, ultimately, the people who were up for elimination were Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Mean Girls‘ Jonathan Bennett, and actor Joey Lawrence. Bennett was a mastermind in the house and was good at competitions, but it wasn’t enough. At one point, after forming an alliance with out-the-gate front-runner Ryan Lochte, Bennett seemed like he would make it very far in the competition, but the rest of the contestants cleverly flipped the script on him.

Bennett ended up becoming the first celebrity of season 2 to be evicted from the house.

On the live feeds recently, fans caught athlete Lolo Jones get into a fight with TV personality Tamar Braxton, which means that further divides in the house are sure to happen. Braxton was so upset after the fight that she even packed her bags to leave.

After Kato Kaelin won the Head of Household competition after Natalie Eva Marie took the loss in return for Kaelin agreeing to keep her safe this week, Braxton was not happy. Braxton then began to feel like both Marie and Jones could be plotting against her. Jones told the cameras that Braxton gets mad at someone every day and that it was starting to become draining. After being confronted by Braxton, Jones blew her top, but she later apologized. Despite the two making amends, Braxton ended up being put up on the block by Kaelin.

But, on Saturday night, January 26, 2019, Jones appeared to knock glasses off of Braxton’s face on the live feeds, but then the feeds got cut for several hours. So, fans were left in the dark about what went down and if the fight got physical.

Clearly, the live feeds can be quite eventful. If you would like to watch the show or live feeds online, here are some options for live streaming:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.