‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 USA Cast: Meet the Contestants

The USA version of Celebrity Big Brother premieres season 2 on January 21, 2019, with a whole new batch of celebrity contestants hoping to be winners. This season’s CBB winner will take home $250,000, but they will have to make it through all the strategizing, back-door deals, evictions, puzzles, and physical competitions. Each of the contestants are familiar faces, from athletes to TV personalities, to singers, to prominent faces in American history. Get to know each of the cast members below, along with some minor spoilers on what to expect.

Anthony Scaramucci, ‘Big Brother’

Dina Lohan, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Last season, Omarosa was the political person in the CBB house and this season, it’s Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci is 55 years old and some may know him as a former White House Communications Director and a financier. He hails from Manhasset, New York and has made his way into the Big Brother competition. Recently, Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, dished a bit on what her husband’s strategy may be on the show. According to People , Ball said, “[Anthony is] known to blab, but I think he’ll try to reign, and I don’t think he wants to ruffle any more feathers at the White House than he already has.”

Dina Lohan has been in the media for her daughter, Lindsay Lohan, who recently came out with her own new reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Her past with her ex-husband, Michael, as well as her financial situation has also been put on blast for the public, over the years. Lohan is 56 years old and she is a “momager”.

Ahead of being on Celebrity Big Brother, Lohan said that her daughter, Lindsay, had some advice for her. Lohan told Entertainment Weekly that, “She wrote a list of things for me to do. It’s almost like she was getting excited for me to actually do this. She said, basically, listen. You know, slow and steady wins the race, and silence is golden at times.” Lohan said Lindsay also helped her pack for her stay in the Big Brother house.

Joey Lawrence, ‘Big Brother’

Joey Lawrence made a name for himself on the TV sitcom Blossom, with his iconic “Whoa!” Over the years, Lawrence has continued his acting career but has not always been lucky when it comes to his finances. But, he definitely has been lucky in looks. Lawrence is now a producer, as well as an actor, living in Los Angeles, and looking better than ever at age 42.

Recently, Lawrence revealed that he’s not actually that familiar with Big Brother, unlike some others who may be big fans. Could this mean that Lawrence won’t be going far in the competition?

Jonathan Bennett, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Jonathan Bennett became popular as heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the movie Mean Girls, opposite Lindsay Lohan. He is also quite friendly with Lohan, which means he could possibly pal up with her mother, Dina, in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Bennett, who is an actor, is also the host of the reality show Cake Wars.

Bennett is 37 years old and resides in Newport Beach, California.

Kandi Burruss, ‘Big Brother’

Kato Kaelin, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Bravo fans most likely watch Kandi Burruss on Real Housewives of Atlanta every week, as she continues to build her ever-growing empire and feud with some of her fellow cast members. But, before Burruss became a beloved TV personality, she was an award-winning singer and music producer as well. Burruss, 42, is now a contestant on CBB.

Lolo Jones, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

For those familiar with the world-famous OJ Simpson trial in the 20th century, they may recognize witness Kato Kaelin. Actor and host Kaelin is 59 today and he hails from Los Angeles.

Eva Marie, ‘Big Brother’

Lolo Jones is an Olympic track and bobsled athlete, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is 36 years old and this is not her first time appearing on a reality show competition. She previously participated in The Challenge on MTV, along with other athletes, celebrities, and veteran competitors. She is not afraid to speak her mind and get into heated moments with others, so that could make for an interesting season.

Ricky Williams, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Natalie Eva Marie is a former WWE wrestler and Total Divas star, known for her fabulous red hair, but it looks like she may have changed from red to purple. On Total Divas, Marie sometimes clashed with her co-stars and she was always striving to further her career. In addition to wrestling, Marie is also an actress and she is from North Tustin, California.

Ricky Williams is 41 years old and he is a former NFL running back, who hails from Venice Beach. When Williams was still in the game, Romper reported that in 2006, Williams was suspended for “violating the substance abuse policy.” This did not stop Williams’ football career and he later was able to return to playing.

Prior to the CBB premiere, Williams spoke with ET Canada and confessed, “I’m not very familiar with Big Brother, but I’m the kind of person that just likes to jump into experiences.”

Ryan Lochte, ‘Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Ryan Lochte is 34 years old and hails from Gainesville, Florida. He is a competitive swimmer and a 12-time Olympic medalist. Lochte is also expecting his first child with his wife. Lochte previously appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars as the celebrity contestant opposite pro dancer Cheryl Burke. In a coincidence, Burke is fellow Celebrity Big Brother cast member Joey Lawrence’s soon-to-be sister-in-law. Burke is engaged to Lawrence’s brother, Matthew. Perhaps Lochte and Lawrence could bond over this connection.

Tom Green, ‘Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton is a 41-year-old TV personality, who is known as a talk show host, as well as a reality TV star. When it comes to whether Braxton thinks she will win the competition this season, she told Entertainment Weekly , “I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on me and say I’m going to win Big Brother. I feel like like I’m going to come in around third or second or something.”