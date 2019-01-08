When Will the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2019 Houseguests Be Announced?

In just two weeks, 11 celebrities will move into the Big Brother house to start a three-and-a-half week competition for $250,000. Welcome to Celebrity Big Brother…Season 2!

CBS has been mum on who the official cast will be, but rumors and predictions have already begun swirling around the internet thanks to hungry fans and inside sources.

When Will CBS Drop the Celebrity Houseguests’ Names?

While there’s no official date in place, last year’s houseguests were announced a week and a half ahead of its February 7th premiere. If the network plans on working within a similar timeframe, that means the Season 2 announcement could very well take place anytime between Wednesday the 9th and Friday the 11th, ahead of the show’s January 21 premiere.

Guess what? #BBCeleb is back for Season 2 starting Monday, January 21, 2019! But first… see the full season schedule: https://t.co/MwwLVOCSht pic.twitter.com/KfXnOqCnIZ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) November 27, 2018

Rumored houseguests include Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality star; Carson Kressley, Queer Eye Fashion expert and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge; and Sean Spicer, former White House director of communications. Notable Big Brother insider @REALvegasbackup has been dropping subtle hints in emoji form, and they match up to what the rest of the web has been speculating.

Spicer’s participation would follow in the footsteps of Omarosa Manigault, the former White House political aide who joined the show after her dismissal from the White House. The former Apprentice star didn’t hesitate to share inside information and her own opinion about Trump’s leadership, which she told Ross Matthews (and the live feed cameras) that it was much worse than the public thought.

Celebrity Big Brother began in the UK and only just started here in the States last year. Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed the second season of the series spinoff while closing out 2018’s Big Brother 20 in September.

The first Celebrity Big Brother season premiered in February of last year and included actress Shannon Elizabeth, Miss Columbia 2014 Ariadna Gutiérrez, reality star Brandi Glanville, former NBA player Metta World Peace, UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, singer/actor James Maslow, The Cosby Show‘s Keshia Knight Pulliam, Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, singer Mark McGrath, TV host Ross Matthews, and Omarosa. Matthews and Winokur made it to the final two where Winokur won in a 6-3 vote.

The show follows a group of celebrities as they live together under constant surveillance, completely stripped of their privacy and contact with the outside world. With 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move, the celebrities will compete in Head of Household and Veto competitions to try to evict their houseguests and get closer to the $250,000 grand prize and title of Celebrity Big Brother winner.

Chen Moonves, wife of disgraced CBS CEO Les Moonves, is confirmed to return despite her exit from the CBS daytime show The Talk. While fans are happy to see the Chenbot stick with the franchise, it’s unknown whether she’ll return to the regular edition of the show come summer 2019.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, “Chen, 48, was famously supportive of husband Moonves, 69, when he resigned from CBS in early September, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and intimidation. In a show of solidarity days after his exit, Chen ended an episode of Big Brother by saying, ‘I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight.'”

