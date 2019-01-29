‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Veto and Eviction Results (Live Recap)

A new houseguest is in power, and an explosive fight between Tamar and Lolo may have shifted allegiances once again. While Dina and Tamar found themselves on the chopping block in last night’s episode, HOH Kato still seems hungry for the season’s very first backdoor and his eyes are Lochte and loaded on the Olympic swimmer. As we know in Big Brother, no one is safe until the veto ceremony has been adjourned.

So who won the veto and who became the second person evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house? We’re live recapping tonight’s episode, so refresh to read the latest!

(This post contains spoilers from tonight’s episode. Reader beware!)

Dina is hurt that Kato “showed his cards,” but the HOH tells her that if he wins the veto, he can take her off. And Ryan may put an extra syllable in “ath-uh-lete,” but he’s no dummy—in fact, he’s almost expecting the backdoor plan to go down.

Tamar is flipping out because Kato called her out for not cleaning and for missing her son. She’s offended and called him sexist for his comments. They seemed pretty innocuous to me, but it’s an ugly game and feelings are bound to get hurt. She did drop Chicken George and Dr. Will’s names, so she gets a couple superfan bonus points. Make no mistake: If Tamar is evicted, this season can just end. Tonight. See you next year for #CBBUS3. Insert Tamar-falling-off-the-wall gif here.

Tamar finally calms down enough to have a conversation with Kato, telling him that his speech felt personal. Kato tells her that he was sincere in wanting her to see her child, but when she asks him point blank (and the period) why she’s a nominee he falters not wanting to tell her who his real target is. He’s waiting it out until the veto is played and honestly, that’s the smartest move for him right now.

Tom and Kato pitch Lolo on a final four, the three of them plus Natalie. To solidify the final four deal, Kato tells the ladies about his plan to backdoor Ryan.

“Sorry Olympic medalist, but you have got to go!” says Natalie in the diary room.

Ryan sees Kato and Tom talking to the women and he knows the only way he’s safe is to win the Power of Veto. “They’re coming after me. They want me gone,” Ryan says to Joey. The duo corner Kato in the storage room and get him to admit that if a replacement nominee is needed, it will be one of them. Ryan isn’t my favorite houseguest, but it’s nice seeing him have more fun in the diary room. He’s finally loosening up in there (or losing his mind, either or).

The Veto comp is between Kato, Tamar, Dina, Tom, Natalie, and Joey. One at a time they have to roll a ball around a globe in order to get it to fall in the highest numbered slot. Tom scores a 35, while Dina rolls her ball right off the platform. Kato’s 15 can’t beat Tom’s, while Natalie’s ball joins Dina’s. Tamar ties Tom, while Joey steps up and scores a 25, thus, getting eliminated. After a shoot-out between the two tie scores, Tom Green wins the Veto! Tom’s bound to use the Veto so they can off Ryan and I’m all for any plan that saves Tamar. (#SaveTamar)

Tom uses the Veto on Dina allowing Kato to place Ryan directly under the bus after telling the swimmer to kill it in Tokyo 2020. These celebrities are here to play and I. Am. Here for it.

Joey votes to evict Tamar, while Tom, Lolo, Dina, Kandi, Ricky, and Natalie vote for Ryan, who officially becomes the second houseguest evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Ryan tells Julie that he thinks he “messed it up in the beginning.” He feels like he picked the wrong alliance to start since Lolo and Natalie started to push him out. “I think they targeted me because I was the biggest threat to them?” he guessed. “I had so much fun. I walked in with no friends and I’m walking out with 11 other people that are my friends, that I’m going to keep in touch with and have a good journey with,” he said.

What a good sport. Hey—did you know that Ryan Lochte has 12 Olympic medals?