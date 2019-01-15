Teen Mom 2: Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer’s Baby Girl Layne

Teen Mom 2 is back for its latest season. Among the many returning cast members is Chelsea Houska-DeBoer, who recently welcomed her third child with husband Cole DeBoer. Read on to learn about the child and the complications that Chelsea faced after her birth.

Chelsea gave birth to daughter Layne DeBoer on August 29, 2018, meaning that they share the same birthday. Details surrounding the birth were initially scarce, but it was later uncovered that Layne’s middle name was Ettie after Chelsea’s father Randy Houska shared a photo of him and his wife meeting their granddaughter.

Following Layne’s birth, Chelsea underwent a few painful complications. She tweeted out that she spent several days of pain stemming from mastitis. According to Cafe Mom, Mastitis is when breast tissue gets infected from a clogged duct, which usually happens in the first few weeks of breastfeeding.

Chelsea praised her husband’s patience and support throughout her pregnancy. “We do a blood test so I found out when he was working so I got to tell him what the baby was on camera so that was exciting,” she told E! Online. “I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best. He’s patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He’s just a good guy all around.”

Chelsea also has a daughter named Aubree Lind from a previous relationship. After Layne’s birth, she opened up to Dr. Drew on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, saying that her heart is hurting for her eldest daughter. “I’m grateful that [Aubree] has someone like Cole [DeBoer]. You know, who has gone above and beyond,” Chelsea explained. “But there’s no doubt that this has to hurt her, will hurt her, deep down someday.”

Adam Lind, Chelsea’s ex, has been arrested several times for violence and drug possession. When asked whether she feels Adam is reformed, Chelsea added: “The one thing that I have heard is that he will be like in his house for weeks at a time, just not even doing anything. So you have to question what’s going on there.” During an AMA session in October, Chelsea revealed that she and Cole DeBoer would like to have more children together. When asked by fan how many more she wants, Chelsea responded by typing: “At least 1 more! Maybe 2.”