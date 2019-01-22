Chris Brown Accused of Rape in Paris, Report Says

Chris Brown is being accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in Paris hotel room. The alleged incident occurred on the night of January 15 or possibly in the very early hours of January 16. Brown was taken into custody along with his bodyguard and a friend, who are also accused of abusing the victim.

Brown, 29, was taken into custody on the morning of January 21, according to French magazine Closer. The magazine said that the alleged attack took place at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, close to the Champs-Elysees, where Brown had been staying. The report goes on to say that the woman had been invited back to the Virginia-born singer’s suite with a group of other people on the night of the 15th. Brown and the victim met at Le Crystal nightclub earlier in the evening, the report said.

The French newspaper, Le Point, reports that Brown is also being investigated on a drugs charge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Says He Was in a Different Room When the Alleged Attack Took Place

Citing sources, the Blast reports that Brown is maintaining his innocence regarding the incident. The gossip site says that Brown is maintaining that he was in a different room when the attack is said to have taken place.

Brown Has Been Recorded Rehearsing for His Upcoming Tour & Out With Girlfriend Ammika Harris While in Paris

Brown was in Paris on the same week of the city’s fashion week. Over the past week, Brown has been posting multiple images and videos showing him in the French capital. On the day before his arrest, Brown posted a video of his back-up dancers rehearsing a routine. A photo of Brown at the same dance studio saw him write in the caption, “Dance REHEARSAL! @dancer_boysmith got me working IN PARIS…” Brown’s choreographer is Josh Smith, who also works with Usher.

Hours before being taken into custody, Brown was pictured at a Parisian nightclub with Ammika Harris, his current girlfriend. A week prior to his arrest, RCA Records announced a new deal with Brown.

If Charged, Brown Would Have to Surrender His Passport & Would Be Unable to Leave France

If convicted on a rape charge in France, offenders can face up to 15 years in prison. According to French law, Brown can be held in custody for 48 hours after which time prosecutors will have to decide whether or not to file charges. Brown is represented in the U.S. by attorney Mark Geragos, who has yet to issue a public statement about the singer’s latest arrest. A law enforcement source in France told the British version of the Daily Mail that all three of the men who were arrested have attorneys representing them.

A criminal defense lawyer in Paris told TMZ that Brown has “effectively been arrested.” After two days, Brown could be released “with obligations” meaning that he would have to surrender his passport and remain in France as long as the investigation is still underway. That lawyer also told TMZ that Brown would have to check in at a police station every two weeks while in France.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side