Chris Brown Criminal History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, accused of aggravated rape and drug violations, according to CNN. Brown is being held along with two other unidentified people, a source told CNN early Tuesday morning.

This is not the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law, especially regarding women. Brown has a long history of violent behavior over the years, as well as a plethora of other charges including drugs, reckless behavior and sexual assault.

Here’s what we know about Brown’s criminal history:

1. Chris Brown Kicked, Slapped, Choked & Punched Then-Girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 When He Was 19-Years-Old

In February, 2009, Brown attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna, kicking, punching, choking and biting the pop singer several times. A probation officer’s report filed for his sentencing showed that Brown was involved in two previous domestic violence incidents with Rihanna in months prior to the arrest, in Europe and in Barbados, according to Entertainment Online.

“I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s–t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f–k why did I hit her like that?” Brown said in his 2017 documentary Welcome to My Life: The Official Chris Brown Documentary.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury in connection with his February confrontation with Rihanna, as part of a plea deal, and was sentenced to five years of probation for the assault.

In March of 2011, Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts asked Brown repeated questions about Rihanna during his visit to the show, after which the artist stormed off set and threw a chair through his dressing room window. He apologized later, saying in a different interview that he had to “let off steam.”

2. He Has Been in Several Altercations With Other Musicians Over The Years, Including Drake & Frank Ocean

In 2012, Brown was involved in a large brawl with Drake and his entourage following a confrontation between the two singers over Rihanna, who Drake had also dated in the past. According to Billboard, eight people were injured after broken bottles were used and punches were thrown between the two groups. He later alludes to the brawl and to Drake in a diss track.

He was also accused of snatching a woman’s cell phone after she allegedly tried to take his photo outside a Miami club in 2012. The following year, Brown was accused of assaulting a woman at a San Diego nightclub.

That same year, in 2013, Brown was involved in an altercation with Frank Ocean over a parking space outside a recording studio in West Hollywood, California, according to Billboard. According to police reports, Brown pushed and/or punched the singer. Ocean did not press charges, although Brown also reportedly threatened to shoot him, and a member of his entourage involved int he altercation used a homophobic slur against Ocean.

3. Brown Was Involved in Several Incidents Throughout 2013, Resulting in a Slew of Charges Against the Musician

In March, 2013, Brown allegedly became hostile with a valet who requested the $10 required to go fetch Brown’s car. In July, the singer was involved in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, and his probation was revoked.

In October, Brown was arrested for felony assault after punching a man outside the W Hotel in Washington D.C, according to Billboard. Brown and his bodyguard allegedly punched a man and broke his nose after he had tried to get in a picture with him and two women. Brown was quoted saying, “I’m not into this gay shit, I’m into boxing,” before swinging on the man. Brown’s charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and he voluntarily entered a rehab center while awaiting sentencing, Billboard reports.

Following his voluntary entrance to the rehab facility, he was quickly kicked back out for “breaking program rules by acting violently.” According to Billboard, he had thrown a rock through his mother’s car window after she told him she wanted him to remain in treatment following a family session at the clinic. The incident caused Brown to be sentenced to another rehab facility for anger management for 90 days.

According to Entertainment Online, Brown told authorities that he had suffered a “setback, mentally and emotionally,” when he was not credited for all the community service hours he initially completed, and also “had issues with his attention deficit disorder and underwent a period of depression.”

4. He Was Accused of Many Assault, Battery & Sexual Assault Charges Over The Years

In September, 2015, a Colorado woman filed charges for third-degree assault, alleging she was “forcibly thrown off the artist’s tour bus for not giving up her cell phone, which was reportedly broken during the fracas,” according to Billboard. The following year, Brown was accused of punching a woman in the face for trying to take his picture after a performance in Las Vegas.

In August 2016, Baylee Curran, Miss California Regional 2016, accused Brown of threatening her with a gun while she was admiring a piece of jewelry in his kitchen. He was arrested after an all-day standoff with police and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond, and the case is later dropped due to lack of evidence. In a three-part Instagram post, Brown declared, “I’m innocent. I’m tired of this shit.”

Over the next two years, Brown was accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who filed a permenant restraining order against him. In May, 2018, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, claiming he sexually assaulted her in his home, and the following month, a woman named Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against the singer after she claimed he stalked and harassed her. Brown’s attorney denied all of the allegations.

5. Brown is Now Accused of Aggravated Rape & Drug Violations Against a Young Woman in France

Brown’s most recent run-in with the law comes in January, 2019 after the singer was arrested in Paris. He is accused of aggravated rape and drug violations, a French judicial source told CNN.

A 24-year-old woman claims that the singer assaulted her in a hotel suite in the city on the night of January 15-16 at the club Le Crystal and then returned to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she claims that he raped her, according to TMZ.

The Tappahannock, Virginia native is being held along with two other unidentified people, the source said Tuesday. The US Embassy in Paris declined to comment on the report. Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not comment Tuesday on the complaint or say what Brown, 29, was doing in Paris, according to ABC. His U.S. attorney, Mark Geragos, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

