Chris Brown Girlfriend: Is the Singer Dating Anyone?

Chris Brown does not have a girlfriend nor is he dating anyone at this time, according to celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who. According to the Daily Mail, however, Brown has been linked to his ex, Ammika Harris, in recent weeks. The two have been dating on and off since 2015.

Brown Has Been Detained on Rape Allegations in France

On Tuesday, January 22, TMZ reported that Brown and two members of his entourage were detained in Paris after a woman claimed that she was raped by Brown at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

“French authorities confirm to TMZ Brown has been detained and is in custody for alleged aggravated rape and narcotics offenses. Authorities go on to say he is being processed, which appears to be the French version of arrested and booked. The woman says she met Brown overnight between January 15-16 at club Le Crystal and then headed back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with the singer where she claims to have been raped,” the outlet reports.

The name of Brown’s accuser has not been released. Interestingly, however, the Daily Mail claims that Brown was with Harris at a popular club in Paris called Cirque Bonheur. The two were seen “packing on the PDA” before the rape allegations came to light.

Brown Previously Dated Rihanna & a Fight That Got Physical Left Her Badly Bruised

Brown most famously dated “Pon de Replay” singer Rihanna. The two were together from 2007 through 2013. Over the years, their relationship became hostile and, in 2009, Brown was arrested for assault after things between the two became physical. In a documentary called Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, he opened up about that fateful night.

“She throws the phone, ‘I hate you!’, whatever, whatever, she starts hitting me, we’re in a little Lamborghini, you know she’s fighting me. Like I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ‘f*ck, why did I hit her like that?'” Brown recalled.

Although the two rekindled their romance and kept dating for a few more years, though they were on and off. They ultimately went their separate ways for good in 2013.

“Imma do it solo. I mean, at the end of the day, shawty doing her own thang, she on the road. It’s always gonna be love. I’m a grown man, just gotta fast forward. I’m always gonna love that person. I can’t be focused on wife-ing someone that young. I need to be the best Chris Brown I can be,” he said at the time during a radio interview in Australia.

He Also Had a Long-Term Relationship With Karreuche Tran That Ended With a Restraining Order

Since then, Brown has dated several women, including Draya Michele, Blair Pena, and Ammika Harris. He was linked to Karreuche Tran for several years, but they also had some major relationship issues. At the end of their relationship, Brown was accused of threatening violence against Tran and she was granted a 5-year restraining order against him.

According to TMZ, Tran told a judge that Brown would send her threatening messages that included things like “B*tch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”