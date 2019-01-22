Chris Brown Responds to Rape Allegations With Heated Instagram Post

On Monday, Chris Brown was taken into custody after being accused of aggravated rape and drug violations in Paris, France, according to reports. On Tuesday, he was released from police custody. French law dictates that suspects being questioned by the police can be kept in custody for up to 24 hours.

Within hours of his release, the singer took to Instagram with a post that read, “This b*tch lying!”

He captioned the post, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Many people have responded to the Instagram post in support of Brown. One user commented, “Stay strong”, while another wrote, “It will surely come to pass,” and “I never doubted you bro.” By Tuesday early evening, the post had nearly 500,000 “likes.”

Brown is accused of raping the victim in a hotel dressing room for 25 to 30 minutes, TMZ writes. Closer Magazine, a French outlet that says they conducted an interview with the alleged victim, wrote that the woman described the incident as “brutal and violent.” In the article, Closer calls the woman by the pseudonym Karima. They write that she is a 24-year-old model and met Brown at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on January 15.

Karima says she was convinced by Brown and his friends to go back to the hotel with them around 4 in the morning. TMZ writes, “She says once inside his suite, she went to the bathroom, Brown followed her and ‘catches me by the right arm. He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes.'” According to the New York Times, the woman has also accused a friend of Brown and his bodyguard of raping her.

A representative of Brown has said that he did not have enough information to comment.

This is not Brown’s first run-in with the law. In July, he was arrested after a concert on a felony battery charge from an April 2017 incident. Brown was accused of punching a man who took his picture without permission. Then, in 2013, he and his bodyguard were charged with felony assault after a brawl outside a Washington DC hotel. In March 2014, Brown received a probation violation.