Is ‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Dating Anyone Today?

Chris Harrison is known as the host of The Bachelor and all of its spin-offs, and he works closely with the contestants in their pursuit of love on the franchise’s reality shows. Because of this, Harrison’s own love life is often speculated about and put in the spotlight whenever possible. The Bachelor is currently in its 23rd season and celebrated Harrison’s long career with the show with a video tribute during the premiere episode.

In 2016, Harrison told The Daily Beast “I would love to find love now. Look, as you can tell by the book and by the show, I’m a hopeless, helpless romantic just like everybody else, so hopefully I’ll follow my own advice one day.” Currently, he appears to be single, and his social media features his hosting duties and Bachelor friendships rather than his personal life.

In September 2018, Harrison told Ryan Seacrest during his radio show “On Air With Ryan” that he is single, and not looking to date: “Having been married for as long as I was, and being a dad and raising two teenage kids, … that life experience definitely helps me, but watching the show and watching all of this unfold over 17 years has definitely made me a different man as far as love, romance, commitment, communication — a lot of aspects of relationships — it made me realize it’s next to impossible so I’ve quit. I’ve given up.”

Chris Harrison was in an 18-year marriage with his ex-wife Gwen, but the two split in 2012; they have two children together. Chris and Gwen were high school sweethearts and US Weekly reported that the distance played a role in the divorce, since hosting The Bachelor and The Bachelorette required Harrison to be in production all over the world for several months a year. Of their decision, Harrison told GQ in an interview “As we started to grow apart and hit hard times, we just weren’t equipped to handle it, unfortunately. We’ve always been great friends, and in the end that’s helped us remain amicable.”

Following his divorce, Harrison was publicly linked to Kelly Sarac in 2013, who is a mom of three according to E! Online. Ashley Spivey, a former contestant on The Bachelor also admitted to going out with Harrison. According to Life & Style, Spivey and Harrison only went on the one date, but she said “We texted a lot after that. I didn’t see him again until Ashley and JP’s wedding and he seemed kinda upset that I brought a date (who would later become my husband). Actually said to me, ‘Well you sure move on fast!'”

Following The Bachelor season 23 premiere and the show’s tribute to Harrison, fans of the franchise and its host took to Twitter to wish that, in a future season, Harrison might become The Bachelor himself. When People Now asked Harrison if he thought he would be a good Bachelor in 2015, he said “No. In producing this and being behind the curtain for so long, you really do have a certain sense of naïveté and innocence to go into this and really let yourself go.”