Is Chris Pine Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Chris Pine is starring in the TNT series I Am the Night. It will mark the actor’s first major foray into television following a string of blockbuster films. As a result, some fans are wondering whether Pine is married or whether he’s currently dating someone. Read on to learn about his love life.

According to PopSugar, Pine, 38, is not married and has no children. He’s also never been engaged. He has, however, been in a series of high-profile relationships with fellow actors and celebrities throughout his career. Recently, Pine has been romantically linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis. Us Weekly reports that Wallis was “seeing someone else when they met,” and subsequently decided to “[keep] it casual for the beginning.”

Pine has also dated or been romantically linked to actresses Sofia Boutella, Olivia Munn and Zoe Kravitz; as well as models Dominique Piek and Amanda Frances. He discussed his views on dating and the importance of being a gentleman in a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan. “My mom always told me to take my elbows off the table… She also taught me basic things like opening car doors,” he said. “Especially in Los Angeles, I think people lose their small gestures that harken back to a different time but are still mutually appreciated by men and women. Those little things are just nice.”

Pine prefers to keep the details of his personal live under wraps. When asked about social media, he told USA Today: “I have no interest in that… With Facebook and Twitter everyone wants to publicize their innermost truths. In 2014 we are seeing the true dissolution of public and private. Privacy is not as guaranteed, is not as respected, cherished or desired as it once was.”

There are wonderful things to do with that medium,” Pine added. “I just don’t have any interest in it… And people look at these visions of ‘reality’ that other people are putting out there and comparing themselves to that and trying to beat it. The authentic experience, where is that? Living the moment. That is something that we’re losing.”

The Star Trek actor did say that while he doesn’t personally use dating apps, he sees the benefit of them. “I have a couple of buddies who use Tinder,” he revealed. “Whatever eases the process is great, since it can be awkward and uncomfortable meeting someone. It’s the same jumping off point, and then you start talking. Ultimately, it comes down to the connection you have with that person once she’s in the room.”

Pine has also spoken on the possibility of becoming a father, and how he’s currently prioritizing film work over starting a family. “I guess at some point,” he told the Daily Telegraph when asked about kids. “I’m really happy to be working right now and I get a lot of support and love from my family and friends. So I’m good for now.”