Chrissy Metz Shuts Down Rumor That She Called Alison Brie a Bitch

On the red carpet before the 76th Golden Globes Awards, when Chrissy Metz spoke on a hot mic, many assumed she put her foot in her mouth. After finishing an interview with the Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show, viewers pointed out that it sounds as though Metz, as the coverage cuts away to Alison Brie, calls Brie “such a bitch.” Metz, while still at the Golden Globes, took to Twitter to deny the rumor.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

Retweeting a post from US Weekly that asked “Did Chrissy Metz just call Alison Brie ‘such a bitch’ on the 2019 #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet,” Metz wrote “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.” Following Metz’ reaction to the story, US Weekly deleted their tweet. Brie has not responded, which is unsurprising since the Golden Globes were starting as this rumor began to unfold.

In the video, Metz is asked if she knows Alison Brie, to which she responds “Do I?” The tone of her voice is as if to say “of course I know Alison Brie.” As they cut away to an aerial view of Brie on the red carpet, Metz continues talking. While it is clear that Metz did not know her mic was still on when she was speaking, it is not clear that she was talking about Alison Brie. Since the microphone cuts out before the sentence is finished, it is also unclear if the word she was saying was “bitch.” She very well could have been saying a more positive “B-word,” or talking about something else altogether. Many listeners on Twitter reacted to the video, saying it sounds like she’s saying “She’s sweet.” Watch the clip below, and decide for yourself.

Here’s Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a “bitch,” not knowing her mic is still on. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YfkPJhcwI4 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

The possible drama was pointed out by Twitter user Ryan Schocket, who is a writer for Buzzfeed. Other Twitter users ran with the assumption and took to the social media platform to seek an explanation for why Metz might have an issue with Brie. Following Metz’ response, many fans rushed to her defense saying they knew that wasn’t what was said, and reminding her to enjoy her night at the Golden Globes.

Chrissy Metz, along with her This Is Us co-stars Keven Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, presented the award for Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series. Alison Brie was nominated in that category for her role on Glow.