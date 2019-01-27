Christian Bale Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oscar winner Christian Bale is once again making the rounds this award season thanks to his performance in last year’s Vice where he takes on former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. The actor is up for a Screen Actors Guild award tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role where he is nominated alongside Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, John David Washington, and Viggo Mortensen.

Bale has a net worth of $80 million, which isn’t surprising considering his three-decade-plus career in the film industry. Ahead of tonight’s live broadcast of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (airing tonight at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS), here are five fast facts you need to know.

1. Bale, Now 44, Began His Acting Career When He Was Just 8 Years Old

Born in Wales in the UK, Bale started acting in commercials at the wee age of eight. Two years later in 1984, he made his stage debut with the future Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson, in The Nerd on London’s West End.

Bale started acting to help his family out financially, taking inspiration by studying the work of fellow English actor, Gary Oldman.

“My family [was] in dire straits and they needed it. But I looked for an inspiration, if I was going to have to do this thing, I looked for an inspiration of—who’s really good, who inspires me, and it was Gary Oldman. He was the one who I studied and I said if I could ever be as good as him and if I could ever inspire people like the way he’s inspired me then it will be worth it,” Bale told The Quint.

At 17, after his parents divorced, Bale moved to LA with his dad.

2. Bale is Best Known for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy Which Went on to Bank Billions

Bale donned Batman’s black cape in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. The trio of films made just under $2.5 billion according to Box Office Mojo totals.

These huge box office numbers only reaffirmed what most of Hollywood already knew: Bale was a bankable star both for indie films and blockbusters. After Batman, Bale took on Irving Rosenfeld in David O. Russell’s American Hustle which earned $251 million worldwide and garnered Bale his second BAFTA and Oscar nominations.

3. The Movie Star Knows His Way Around a Red Carpet

Go for GOLD. Congratulations to #ViceMovie’s Christian Bale for last night’s #GoldenGlobes win for Best Actor! pic.twitter.com/BLB9VCuaXQ — Vice Movie (@vicemovie) January 7, 2019

Bale has four nominations each at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes for his movies The Fighter, American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. He won an Oscar for The Fighter, and Golden Globes for both The Fighter and Vice.

Bale is also a six-time Screen Actors Guild nominee having won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for American Hustle and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for The Fighter.

With two wins already in the bag for Vice, Bale is definitely a contender to pick up additional awards at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony or tonight’s Screen Actors Guild awards.

4. Bale and His Wife Are Active Philanthropists

Bale has been married to former model and makeup artist Sibi Blazic since 2000 with whom he has two children. The couple are active philanthropists who support a number of different causes, especially those related to nature and animals, including Greenpeace, Gorilla Fund, Small Steps Project, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, WWF/World Wildlife Fund, and Redwings Society, an initiative geared towards the rescue of horses from slaughter.

5. In 2017, Bale Bought an $8.8 Million Mansion in Brentwood Park

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic are spotted out for lunch on Sept 26 in Brentwood, California. pic.twitter.com/vp91Yrg4ZL — Jafar A. (@Jafar_7) September 28, 2016

Brentwood Park is a low-key yet very exclusive neighborhood on the Westside of LA. Bale picked up his new digs, an 8,081-square-feet mansion, for $8,800,000 as part a blind trust, according to Yolanda’s Little Black Book.

Though the lot size is on the smaller side for Brentwood Park at just .36-acre, the property has tons of privacy, fitting for the life of a celebrity. The house is set far back from the road behind a double-gated driveway and a tall thicket of hedges. According to the property listing, the home’s architecture is “Hamptons Style.”

Some of Bale’s famous neighbors include LeBron James, Andrew Hauptman & Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, James Corden, Spencer Rascoff, Marcy Carsey, Tobey Maguire, and Trey Parker.