Colton and Becca Bachelorette Break Up Story

Colton Underwood’s episode of The Bachelor is underway. And as he meets his many contestants this season, people may find themselves wondering how exactly things ended last season with Becca Kufrin.

How far did he make it? How did things end between them? Here’s what you need to know:

Colton was eliminated in week eight; right after hometown dates. The final four of Becca’s season was Garrett, Blake, Colton, and Jason.

For hometown dates, Becca visited Colton in Colorado, where they visited a children’s hospital. During the date, he admitted that Becca was the first woman he was bringing home to his parents. When she met them, they discussed Colton’s virginity, her last relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Colton’s previous (and little did she know, future) relationship with Tia.

In the end, Becca sent Colton home. She said that his relationship with Tia did not affect her decision. It was clear during the break up that Colton was heartbroken; he struggled to hold himself together, but took it like a champ.

In a People article published shortly after Colton was sent packing, the former football star defended his virginity, saying, “Honestly, my dad didn’t know, I think my mom had a good idea… I mean, obviously, they knew in high school and in college that I didn’t go out very often and they knew that I never really brought a girl home. So they had an idea, but they didn’t know it for certain. It’s difficult going from six people knowing to about 6 million and they all have something to say about it whether it’s good or bad.”

In another interview with PopSugar, he said of leaving the show, “The Bachelor[ette] was so good for me. I was so excited to go in and learn about Becca, and learn about other girls in Paradise, but I found that the one thing is that I learned so much about myself… I’m so much more comfortable in my own skin now, and I’m really owning who I am. I’ve learned to have pride and to be happy and to own yourself and to not be ashamed of anything in your past because that’s why you’re here now.”

How does Tia feel about Colton becoming the bachelor?

Tia and Colton’s up-and-down relationship was a major plot point on Bachelor in Paradise. They broke up officially on episode 8.

Tia published her reaction to the news of Colton becoming bachelor on Twitter, writing, “Congratulations @Colt3FIVE. I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor.”

Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor — Tia Booth🖤 (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

She jokingly added, “And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.”

And what’s she up to now? Tia is in a new relationship! And it’s Instagram official. According to E!, Booth is dating Cory Cooper, the Executive Vice President at his family’s steel company, Cooper Steel.

It’s unclear how the two met.

This season, 30 women will be vying for Colton’s heart in a three-hour special. Most of the ladies are 23-years-old, making it one of your youngest batches of contestants yet.