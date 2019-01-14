Colton Underwood’s Hometown: Where Is He From?

Colton Underwood is the current star of NBC’s The Bachelor. He is a former football player and contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Given that Underwood has become a household name for reality TV fans, some may be wondering where he was born and where he grew up. Read on to learn more.

According to NFL.com, Underwood was born on January 26, 1992 in Indianapolis, Indiana. His family relocated to Washington, Illinois when he was little, which is where he spent most of his childhood. His parents Scott and Donna Underwood got divorced shortly after the move. As he got older, Underwood attended Washington Community High School in Washington, Illinois, and Illinois State University, where he played college football for the Illinois State Redbirds.

Underwood Was Born In Indianapolis, Indiana With His Younger Brother Connor

Underwood was brought on as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers on May 10, 2014. Heightline reports that the position only lasted three months, and he was waived on August 30 of the same year. He was eventually signed to the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles. After his brief tenure with the Eagles, Underwood re-signed with the Chargers but was waived once more when he was put on injury reserve.

The Oakland Raiders signed him to their practice squad on December 1, 2015, but he was let go a final time on August 29, 2016. Underwood’s ABC biography says he currently lives in Denver, Colorado. It also says that he enjoys spending his free time with his family and his dog Sniper. He has a younger brother named Connor.

His Family Relocated to Washington, Illinois Where He Grew Up As a Teenager

Despite his worldwide fame, Underwood has continued to give back to the community in Washington, Illinois. In January 2016, he founded the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation to raise money for cystic fibrosis research and medical equipment. Two years later, the foundation began the Legacy Project, which operates out of Washington. The Colton Underwood Foundation has also raised over $60,000 through various football camps.

According to the official website, the Legacy Project has a goal of delivering Afflovests (chest wall oscillation devices which clear excess mucus from lung airways as part of the daily treatment for cystic fibrosis) to children around the country. The Project also helps to empower children by providing resources and equipment to help with daily treatments and fund research to improve treatment options and find a cure.