Colton’s Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat & Facebook

Colton Underwood is the newest bachelor, which means his face is about to be plastered all over our television screens, billboards, and magazines all across the country.

And with Colton taking over the world, people may be wondering how they can follow the 26-year-old on social media. Read on for info on how to follow Colton:

Click here to follow Colton on Instagram.

Currently, the bachelor has over 900k followers; a number that will certainly grow as the season progresses.

Follow Colton on Twitter here.

To date, the reality star has 133k followers. His bio reads, “2 star recruit. 2 time All-American. NFL try hard. Bachelor 23. Temporarily retired. Legacy Foundation. Every 3rd tweet is probably about a dog. Jer 29:11.”

Colton does have a Facebook, but he doesn’t seem to use it. And, more importantly, he has to approve you as a friend if you want to check it out.

Colton’s last post is from 2017, suggesting he isn’t going to be updating his Facebook with posts about The Bachelor.

Our records indicate that Colton also isn’t communicating with fans through Snapchat.

Colton was born in January 1992, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He grew up in Washington, Illinois.

As many people know by now, he is a former athlete; Colton played football in college at Illinois State University for the Illinois State Redbirds. In 2014, he was signed to the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He spent the next two years with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and the Raiders’. In August 2016, Colton was released by the Raiders.

Within no time, the 26-year-old athlete found himself as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Colton made it far on the show but was eliminated following hometown dates. To this day, Becca claims that Colton’s relationship with Tia Booth, which put them all in a sort of love triangle during the show, was not the reason behind his elimination.

During hometown dates, Colton discussed a sensitive subject with his family and Becca: his virginity.

Since then, his virginity has become somewhat of a focal point for the show. Posters for the season are even a nod to the 40-Year-Old Virgin movie poster.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Underwood discussed why he was ok exploiting his virginity for the show.

“I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches,” Underwood said. “I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that have allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.”

Underwood continued, “Obviously, people are invested in that now because that’s sort of been my story and what people know me for… Hopefully, after this, they know me for much more than just being a virgin.”

