Does Colton Underwood Have Kids? No.

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor‘s 23rd bachelor on the show, is many things – a former NFL football player, a business owner, and an Aquarius, among many other things. But is the newest bachelor a father?

No, Underwood does not have children. Although he was in a committed relationship with ex-girlfriend and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman for more than six months, the two never decided to start a family. In fact, Underwood is reportedly still a virgin, something that fans of the show have been fascinated with since he first announced his purity last year.

Underwood has long been vocal about his choice to remain abstinent, and although he says his virginity isn’t a big deal, it seems to be the one thing he talks about the most. In the season promo, Underwood says, “I am a virgin, but that’s just a small part of who I am.” But then the word virgin is also mentioned dozens of times, which seems to indicate that the subject of his virginity may be a pretty big part of the season.

Underwood revealed that he is a virgin while he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in July. “I spent a lot of time working on football Colton and I sorta forgot who personal Colton was,” he said. “And because of that, I still am a virgin.”

Although Becca inevitably sent him home, he went on former Bachelor contest Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous to discuss his virginity. Ashley, who also went on the show as a virgin, defended Underwood’s decision to abstain from intercourse in an article for Cosmo.

On the podcast, Underwood defended his v-card against people who make him feel like it’s something to be ashamed of. “For me to hear people say, ‘Hey, it’s a skeleton in your closet’, it’s like, well, why’s that a skeleton? Why isn’t that just part of who I am and what makes me me? Why does that have to be portrayed as a bad thing?”

Although Underwood claims he is still a virgin, there was some speculation last year that he might have impregnated one of his lady loves on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Underwood was in love with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin before trying to make it work with Tia Booth on Bachelor In Paradise, and when he posted a picture of himself next to a pregnant woman emoji, the internet went wild with rumors.

The former football player wrote, “Date night with my babe. She’s a little pixelated tonight, but I promise you that she has a great personality. Thank you @nuggets for hosting.” The Instagram post was quick to get people talking, with many questioning if he was trying to send a hint. “Interesting preggo emoji choice…could this be a hint?” one user wrote, while others were shocked that he had “already gotten her pregnant.”

However, Underwood’s mystery date was revealed later that night when Blake Horstmann posted an Instagram video of the two of them together at the hockey game. Blake wrote, “Sorry to disappoint you America, but I’m @coltonunderwood’s plus one.”

As for children, it doesn’t look like this season’s bachelor is planning on having them anytime soon. He is focusing on finding “the one” that he can get down on one knee and ask to marry. Will he find his true love on this season of The Bachelor? That remains to be seen.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood’s story.

