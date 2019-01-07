Is Colton Underwood’s Girlfriend Pregnant?

Colton Underwood has been very active on social media since returning home after filming The Bachelor. Over the past several weeks, he has been posting photos covering the other person in the pictures with a blown up pregnant girl emoji, leading some fans to believe that Underwood’s season pick is pregnant.

The truth of the matter, however, is that Underwood went into the season as a virgin, choosing to save himself for the right person. For that reason, it is not believed that Underwood’s girlfriend is pregnant. Additionally, if Underwood’s girlfriend was pregnant, one would think that ABC would want to do a huge reveal of some sort, teasing the announcement for the end of the season. Moreover, Underwood probably wouldn’t be so forthcoming with the news, especially because it would confirm that he’s “in love.”

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

If you’ve read Bachelor spoilers, you probably know that Underwood ends up choosing Cassie Randolph, a speech pathologist to-be from California. According to Reality Steve, Underwood and Randolph are not engaged. However, the two are supposedly still together.

“I apologize for reporting that they are engaged. They are not. But he definitely chose Cassie, and they are definitely seeing each other, and have been seeing each other since the end of filming,” Reality Steve said in a recent podcast.

With all of Underwood’s strange Instagram posts with the “pregnant woman” emoji, some people are wondering if Randolph is pregnant. Another theory? That it’s not even Cassie in the photos — some people seem to think that it’s actually Underwood’s Bachelor brother, Blake Horstmann. The two became great friends after filming The Bachelor.

You can check out a couple of Underwood’s posts below.

Fans have been very curious about Underwood’s posts, but it seems like he’s just having fun with being “secretive” until the finale of The Bachelor.

In a recent interview with E! News, Underwood was asked if he was “in love.”

“I always said from the beginning I’m waiting for the right heart and somebody I can share the rest of my life with to share that moment with, and I think that’s what The Bachelor is all about, trying to find that. Obviously, if I answered that question, I would be spoiling the rest of the season and I wouldn’t want to do that for you. I will say, this season wasn’t the easiest for me. There were ups and downs and at times it got really challenging, it got really hard and it really pushed me. It allowed me to grow and I think this is going to be an unbelievable season,” he told the outlet.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.