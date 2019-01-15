Colton Underwood’s Virginity Speculation

If you’re a fan of The Bachelor, you’re well aware that Colton Underwood is a virgin.

ABC has not shied away from broadcasting his virginity to the world, and it seems Colton isn’t against it either. “I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches,” Underwood tells THR. “I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that have allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.”

But what’s the latest on Colton’s virginity? Do we know if he’s still a virgin?

In November, host Chris Harrison was interviewed by Extra. He shared, “The V-card is still intact… Will it be in the next couple weeks? I don’t know. I think it will be put to the test,” Harrison said. At the time, they were headed into the fantasy suite overnight dates.

A big moment this season has been broadcast in the promos for the show. They show Colton jumping a fence and attempting to run away from the cameras. Colton has since confirmed that that moment takes place during Fantasy Suites week. “Fantasy Suites week was the biggest week in the whole entire journey,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The jump was the most emotional and the most physical that I had to be the entire season. I will also say that fence jump is the most pivotal moment. That was a game-changer. That night changed how everything went.”

In early January, TMZ caught up with Colton while he was out and about in NYC. They asked him whether he’s lost his virginity. Colton “swerved REAL hard” on the big question, meaning at this point, we still don’t know if Colton is a virgin.

What else do we know about our newest bachelor?

Colton played football in high school. He went on to play in college at Illinois State University for the Redbirds. In 2014, Colton was signed to the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He spent two years with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and the Raiders’. In August 2016, he was released by the Raiders.

Not long after, he found himself as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Colton made it far on the show, but was eliminated following hometown dates. Now, the ball is in Colton’s court. Who is he going to choose? Who will his final four be? Only time will tell.

Be sure tune into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.