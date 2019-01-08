Could Chris Harrison Be the Next Bachelor? Twitter Says Yes

During The Bachelor‘s season 23 premiere, the show aired a montage tribute to the show’s host, Chris Harrison. As the “never before seen” video shared the highlights of Harrison’s career on the show (he’s been there since the very start), Twitter started wondering if Chris Harrison could be next season’s Bachelor.

Chris Harrison was in a 20-year marriage with his ex-wife Gwen, but the two split in 2012; they have two children together. In 2016, Harrison told The Daily Beast “I would love to find love now. Look, as you can tell by the book and by the show, I’m a hopeless, helpless romantic just like everybody else, so hopefully I’ll follow my own advice one day.” Currently, he appears to be single.

When People Now asked Harrison if he thought he would be a good Bachelor, he said “No. In producing this and being behind the curtain for so long, you really do have a certain sense of naïveté and innocence to go into this and really let yourself go.” That interview was in 2015, which you can watch below:

According to The Bachelor’s casting webpage, one of the eligibility requirements for competing on the show says that those involved with the production or associated production companies “are not eligible to be the Bachelor or any of the bachelorettes on “The Bachelor” or the Bachelorette or any of the bachelors on “The Bachelorette” to participate in this application process. In addition, any applicant closely acquainted with any person connected with the production or administration or exhibition of the Program is not eligible if, in Producer’s sole discretion, the person’s participation could create the appearance of impropriety.” Based on this, you would think that Harrison would not be eligible to shift from host to participant on the show; however, according to IMDB, he has only served as a producer for Bachelor in Paradise, so maybe there’s a loophole to be found there, should Harrison want to change his role.

Whether Chris Harrison could serve as The Bachelor in the future or not, fans of Harrison enjoyed considering the possibility on Twitter. @bachbrack tweeted “I wish that tribute video was made to announce Chris Harrison as next Bachelor.” The post quickly collected over 200 likes and 40 retweets.

@morganemoll used one of Harrison’s famous lines, writing “imagine if chris harrison was the bachelor THAT would be the most dramatic season ever.”

With enough fan support, perhaps the producers will consider the choice, especially since their last two bachelors have been ill-received by the “Bachelor Nation.” It must be noted, however, that Chris Harrison is currently 47 years old; if they were to make him Bachelor for a season, it could change the age demographic of the women chosen to compete for his heart. The majority of Colton Underwood’s ladies for this current season are in their early twenties, which is about 25 years younger than Harrison.

Independent of this wishful thinking and speculation, the montage was recognized by longterm fans of the show and its charming host as a high point during an otherwise slow-paced and uneventful season premiere. Harrison has been with the show for 17 years, and was clearly touched while watching the tribute to his ongoing career with the franchise.