Who Is Courtney Curtis on ‘the Bachelor’?

Courtney Curtis is ready to win over Colton’s heart on this season of The Bachelor. The 23-year-old hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and is vying for the ex-NFL player’s heart along with 29 other women.

What do we know about Courtney? Read on.

Courtney was born in Germany, but grew up in Georgia. She has four younger siblings.

According to her LinkedIn, Courtney graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2017 with a BS in Public Health. While in school, she worked as a sales associate for Michael Kors for two years.

She went on to work as a marketing specialist at Red Bull for one year.

Since then, she’s redirected her focus to something else she is passionate about: food. She has a food Instagram where she cooks the meals and caters the menus herself. Check the Instagram page out here.

According to her company’s website, Courtney started Creatingcourt.com in 2016 during her junior year of college. She writes, “I had no idea what I was doing but I wanted to create something, so I spent hours online watching Youtube videos and teaching myself HTML mode. Without hesitation, I created my site and wrote my first blog post.”

Creating Court offers digital media design services as well as catering services. Check it all out here.

According to ABC, the closest Courtney has ever been to marriage is a Pinterest board titled, “I do.” She’s afraid of almost all reptiles and her most embarrassing moment was tripping twice onstage at her graduation.

Apart from that, relatively little is known about Courtney; that’s likely to change as the season progresses.

And what do we know about Colton, our bachelor?

The former linebacker was born and raised in Indiana but grew up in Washington. Colton played football in high school and went on to play in college at Illinois State University for the Illinois State Redbirds. In 2014, he was signed to the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Colton spent the next two years with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, and the Raiders’. In August 2016, he was released by the Raiders.

Within months, Colton landed himself on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it far on the show; all the way to hometown dates, before being eliminated. After getting sent home, Colton signed up for Bachelor in Paradise. He was on and off again with Tia Booth before finally calling it quits.

Now, he’s the star of the show, and is ready to find love. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Underwood explained why he’s ok exploiting his virginity for The Bachelor. He said, “I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches,” Underwood said. “I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that have allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.”

Will Courtney make it all the way to hometown dates on this season? Only time will tell.